‘Fierce mentality, leader by example and never wants to stop getting better’: Ole Miss signs JUCO linebacker Jameer Lewis

OXFORD, Miss. — While 2024 recruits are now officially on the clock, so to speak, the relationship-building and recruiting for many of the nation’s top athletes has been going on for quite some time. In fact, many — like Clay-Chalkville High School’s four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy — are starting to narrow down their list of top schools.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO