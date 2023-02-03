‘Fierce mentality, leader by example and never wants to stop getting better’: Ole Miss signs JUCO linebacker Jameer Lewis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therebelwalk.com
Four-star offensive lineman JacQawn McRoy puts Ole Miss in his top 10
OXFORD, Miss. — While 2024 recruits are now officially on the clock, so to speak, the relationship-building and recruiting for many of the nation’s top athletes has been going on for quite some time. In fact, many — like Clay-Chalkville High School’s four-star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy — are starting to narrow down their list of top schools.
therebelwalk.com
Brakefield and Burns lead Rebels to 78-74 win over Georgia
OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men’s basketball team won its first game since January 17 in a 78-74 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Ga., Tuesday night. The win snapped a five-game losing streak overall and a four-game losing streak in conference play. The Rebels now sit 10-14 overall and 2-9 in SEC action.
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Baseball Announces 2023 National Television Schedule
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Release) The Southeastern Conference released the 2023 SEC Baseball Television Schedule Tuesday, and the 2022 National Champions are featured nine times throughout the season. Ole Miss will appear on SEC Network six times, ESPNU twice, and ESPN2 once during their 2023 campaign. Their national television debut...
Comments / 0