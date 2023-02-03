ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Taylor Swift and Ex Harry Styles Reunite at 2023 GRAMMYs: Pics

It was a reunion for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The friendly exes were seen chatting and catching up during the awards show with a source telling ET the pair "looked super friendly." Swift was snapped making her way over to Styles...
ETOnline.com

Harry Styles' GRAMMYs Backup Dancers Detail Technical Difficulties Behind Performance

Harry Styles' dancers are speaking out after his GRAMMYs performance of "As It Was" was criticized Sunday night after running into a handful of technical difficulties. The culprit, the dancers say, was that the turntable they rehearsed on for 10 days was suddenly going the wrong way once the performance kicked off during the 65th annual awards show.
ETOnline.com

Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs

A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
ETOnline.com

Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo

While Takeoff's life and legacy was remembered onstage at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, things were definitely heated backstage, with Cardi B getting upset amid reports that Quavo prevented Offset from joining him during the In Memoriam segment. According to TMZ, the two Migos rappers got into a physical altercation moments...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
ETOnline.com

Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response When Asked About Her 'New Man'

Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her love life. The mother of two hopped on Twitter on Monday to chat with her fans and answer some questions. After one commenter asked the 38-year-old reality star who her current man was, she had a funny response. "Who...
ETOnline.com

Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance

Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.
ETOnline.com

Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy

A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
ETOnline.com

Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)

Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
MIAMI, FL
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Less Than $20 on Amazon

Jennifer Lopez is a timeless beauty. From Selena to Shotgun Wedding, it seems she's barely aged a day, which has us all wondering: What's her secret?. Our wish was granted because recently the superstar started spilling the tea about her beauty routine. In a recent video, Lopez takes Vogue through her normal morning routine, detailing the skincare and cosmetics products she uses daily — many from her own JLO beauty brand — to achieve her dewy skin and her iconic lightbulb contour. Perhaps the most eye-opening tip was her secret for bright, beautiful eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.
ETOnline.com

See Brad Pitt Twin With His Stunt Double on 'Wolves' Set: PICS

Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Disney Announces 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' Sequels Are Coming

Fans of Disney's beloved Frozen and Toy Story franchises will be glad to know that more sequels are on their way. On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced several big news projects in the works during the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter -- including two new sequels for Toy Story and Frozen, as well as a sequel to the animated comedy Zootopia.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy