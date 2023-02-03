Jennifer Lopez is a timeless beauty. From Selena to Shotgun Wedding, it seems she's barely aged a day, which has us all wondering: What's her secret?. Our wish was granted because recently the superstar started spilling the tea about her beauty routine. In a recent video, Lopez takes Vogue through her normal morning routine, detailing the skincare and cosmetics products she uses daily — many from her own JLO beauty brand — to achieve her dewy skin and her iconic lightbulb contour. Perhaps the most eye-opening tip was her secret for bright, beautiful eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.

2 DAYS AGO