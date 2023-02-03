Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Taylor Swift and Ex Harry Styles Reunite at 2023 GRAMMYs: Pics
It was a reunion for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday. The friendly exes were seen chatting and catching up during the awards show with a source telling ET the pair "looked super friendly." Swift was snapped making her way over to Styles...
ETOnline.com
Lizzo Brings Beyoncé and Adele to Tears With Emotional Record of the Year Speech
Lizzo won Record of the Year at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards for her hit, "About Damn Time." Taking to the stage to collect her win, Lizzo began her acceptance speech by dedicating the award to the late music icon Prince and ended her speech with a high-energy nod to Beyoncé.
ETOnline.com
Kim Petras Reflects on Her Historic GRAMMY Win: 'Labels Matter So Much' (Exclusive)
After making history at the 2023 GRAMMYs by becoming the first openly transgender person to win the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Kim Petras reflected on her win with ET while attending Universal Music Group’s after-party. "Labels matter so much. So, for the Recording Academy to honor me...
ETOnline.com
Harry Styles' GRAMMYs Backup Dancers Detail Technical Difficulties Behind Performance
Harry Styles' dancers are speaking out after his GRAMMYs performance of "As It Was" was criticized Sunday night after running into a handful of technical difficulties. The culprit, the dancers say, was that the turntable they rehearsed on for 10 days was suddenly going the wrong way once the performance kicked off during the 65th annual awards show.
ETOnline.com
Brandi Carlile's Wife and Kids Introduce Her 'Broken Horses' Performance at 2023 GRAMMYs
A family affair! Brandi Carlile got some love from her wife and kids on Sunday in one of the sweetest moments at this year's GRAMMY Awards. Ahead of her performance of "Broken Horses" -- the second musical act of the night, following Bad Bunny's high-energy opening number and host Trevor Noah's skillful monologue -- Carlile was introduced by her wife, Catherine Carlile.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Gets Heated Backstage at the GRAMMYs Amid Reported Fight Between Offset and Quavo
While Takeoff's life and legacy was remembered onstage at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards, things were definitely heated backstage, with Cardi B getting upset amid reports that Quavo prevented Offset from joining him during the In Memoriam segment. According to TMZ, the two Migos rappers got into a physical altercation moments...
ETOnline.com
Why Ben Affleck Wasn't 'His Usual Self' During GRAMMYs Date Night With Jennifer Lopez: Source
Ben Affleck wasn't himself at Sunday night's GRAMMY Awards. After the 50-year-old went viral for his less-than-thrilled facial expressions during the event, a source tells ET about Affleck's date night with his wife, Jennifer Lopez. "Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the GRAMMYs, but they have...
ETOnline.com
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey Reunite for 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' 20th Anniversary
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, which first debuted in theaters on Feb. 7, 2003. The two stars appeared on Instagram Live to discuss their hit rom-com, revisit memories of working together and imagine where their characters are now.
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Has the Best Response When Asked About Her 'New Man'
Khloe Kardashian is keeping it real when it comes to her love life. The mother of two hopped on Twitter on Monday to chat with her fans and answer some questions. After one commenter asked the 38-year-old reality star who her current man was, she had a funny response. "Who...
ETOnline.com
Mary J. Blige Brings Down the House With Spirited 2023 GRAMMYs Performance
Ain't no party like a Mary J. Blige party! The music icon did not disappoint 2023 GRAMMY Awards with her performance on Sunday night. Blige hit the stage in a style all her own, sporting a large black hat and head-to-toe sequins. And for fans who didn't think she could outdo her Super Bowl Halftime performance, think again! The legend gave a spirited performance of "Good Morning Gorgeous," and nailed all the chords -- and Twitter took notice.
ETOnline.com
Megan Fox Says Machine Gun Kelly Showed a Side of Himself She's Never Seen Before After GRAMMYs Loss
Megan Fox is proud of her man! The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to rave about her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, after the 32-year-old singer lost his first GRAMMY nomination on Sunday to Ozzy Osbourne. "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a...
ETOnline.com
Jenna Johnson Reveals Name of Newborn Son With Val Chmerkovskiy
A month after welcoming her first child with Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Jenna Johnson revealed the little one's name on Tuesday: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy. Johnson posted the announcement on Instagram, alongside a photo of baby Rome next to a placard with his name. "Cannot believe it’s been 4 weeks of being completely...
ETOnline.com
Darcey and Stacey Silva Defend Their Filtered Pictures and React to Georgi's Big 'Glow Up' (Exclusive)
Darcey and Stacey Silva are owning up to everything. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the twins at their gorgeous rooftop place in Miami, Florida, to talk about the latest season of Darcey & Stacey, where they got candid about everything from enhancing their pictures on social media, Darcey searching for true love and Darcey's ex-fiancé, Georgi, sporting a dramatic new look.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez's Secret for Brighter Eyes Is Less Than $20 on Amazon
Jennifer Lopez is a timeless beauty. From Selena to Shotgun Wedding, it seems she's barely aged a day, which has us all wondering: What's her secret?. Our wish was granted because recently the superstar started spilling the tea about her beauty routine. In a recent video, Lopez takes Vogue through her normal morning routine, detailing the skincare and cosmetics products she uses daily — many from her own JLO beauty brand — to achieve her dewy skin and her iconic lightbulb contour. Perhaps the most eye-opening tip was her secret for bright, beautiful eyes: LUMIFY Redness Reliever Eye Drops.
ETOnline.com
Behati Prinsloo Reacts to 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast Pretending to Interview Adam Levine About Infidelity
Behati Prinsloo has joined the chat. On Monday, podcast host Alex Cooper teased an upcoming interview on her popular Call Her Daddy podcast. In a teaser clip, Cooper seemed to be interviewing singer Adam Levine, though her guest was never shown. "I have to tell you, I was a huge...
ETOnline.com
See Brad Pitt Twin With His Stunt Double on 'Wolves' Set: PICS
Brad Pitt and is stunt double are full-on twinning in new pics from the set of Pitt's upcoming Apple Original Films thriller, Wolves. In the pics, taken on set in New York City, Tuesday, Pitt is seen on the streets of Chinatown wearing a white button-up under a black leather jacket, paired with gray slacks and shiny black shoes. The 59-year-old actor, who is rocking a much shorter 'do than he's been seen with of late, is shadowed by his stunt double who, down to the salt-and-pepper beard, is a spitting image of Pitt.
ETOnline.com
Disney Announces 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' Sequels Are Coming
Fans of Disney's beloved Frozen and Toy Story franchises will be glad to know that more sequels are on their way. On Wednesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced several big news projects in the works during the company’s earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter -- including two new sequels for Toy Story and Frozen, as well as a sequel to the animated comedy Zootopia.
ETOnline.com
Heather Gay on 'RHOSLC' Without Jen Shah and New Memoir 'Bad Mormon'
The wait is over, and Bad Mormon is here. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay dishes on her Mormon upbringing in her new memoir, released Tuesday, baring it all for fans to get a sense of a "freer, more authentic version of myself," she tells ET. Gay...
Comments / 0