wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky legislators to vote on bills addressing hot button issues as legislative session reconvenes
KENTUCKY- After a month off, the Kentucky legislature will reconvene on Tuesday. Republicans hold a supermajority, as several high profile bills will be up for a vote when the session resumes. The Senate's Appropriation and Revenues Committee was the last to get a hold of House Bill 1, which would...
Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region
PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
ISP expands crisis intervention training for all officers
SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois State Police say crisis intervention training can help police officers better understand and respond to mental illness, resolve crisis situations without injury, and better connect individuals with treatment. According to a Monday release, that's why they're rolling-out 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all...
Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
An 82-year-old woman was found alive at a New York funeral home after she was pronounced dead hours earlier, police say
(CNN) — An 82-year-old woman who'd been pronounced dead at a nursing home on Long Island, New York, was found to be alive nearly three hours later at a funeral home, authorities said, spurring investigations by police and health officials. The woman was pronounced dead Saturday at the Water's...
