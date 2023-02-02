ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Mercy Health seeking Hospice volunteers in 16-county region

PADUCAH, KY — If you have a desire to serve others through volunteer work, you may be a good fit the Mercy Health Hospice team. Mercy Health says hospice volunteers are vital to the community, serving as valuable resources to patients receiving end-of-life care — and their families.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

ISP expands crisis intervention training for all officers

SPRINGFIELD, IL — The Illinois State Police say crisis intervention training can help police officers better understand and respond to mental illness, resolve crisis situations without injury, and better connect individuals with treatment. According to a Monday release, that's why they're rolling-out 40-hour Crisis Intervention Team training for all...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Indiana police make two arrests in decades-old cold case

NOBLE COUNTY, INDIANA — The Illinois State Police say Laurel Jean Mitchell left her job at Epworth Forrest Church Camp around 10 p.m. on Aug. 6, 1975. Troopers say her body was found in a body of water about 17 miles away from her workplace. According to a release...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy