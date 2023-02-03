Read full article on original website
KMOV
Living Well: Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness for lung cancer
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb aims to raise awareness of lung cancer. More than 1,000 people will participate in the event on Saturday, March 25. The event has participants climbing up 900 steps at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. It will also honor firefighters, as they have higher rates of lung disease.
KMOV
Initiative to make St. Louis streets safer one step closer to passing
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An initiative to make St. Louis City streets safer has taken a step forward. The St. Louis Board of Alderman passed the Street Safety Bill with 25 yes votes. There are still a few steps, but it could get the final vote on Friday. The...
KMOV
Beautiful brows, but at what price? Experts call for regulation in the Show Me State
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- On celebrities and in social media, when it comes to beauty trends, eyebrows are having their day in the sun but to achieve the look, or even to have any eyebrows at all, more people are turning to tattoos. It’s referred to as permanent makeup. But...
KMOV
23rd annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat to benefit Heat Up St. Louis taking place Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The 23rd annual Hardee’s Rise and Shine for Heat will take place Friday!. The event raises money for Heat Up St. Louis by giving 100% of the proceeds from sausage biscuits or egg biscuit sandwiches to the organization. The biscuits cost $1 and are available during breakfast hours on February 10.
KMOV
Emerson to stay in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Greater St. Louis Inc. announced that Emerson will stay in St. Louis after growing concerns the corporation would leave the area. Emerson is one of the largest corporations in St. Louis and Missouri. The company, known for electrics and automation, has a large footprint and has been in St. Louis for 133 years.
KMOV
From grief to advocacy, one family’s fight for awareness of postpartum disorders
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Polly and Frank Fick recall the joy of finding out they were going to be grandparents, and then just three months after their granddaughter was born they lived through the tragedy of losing their daughter, her husband and 3-month-old Taylor Rose. “I just didn’t want...
KMOV
St. Louis police officer trainee, former dispatcher arrested for alleged robbery
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis Metropolitan Police trainee has been arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a beauty supply store. According to charging documents, Brittany Hamilton was arrested on Feb. 6 for a suspected robbery of Parker Beauty supply store. Hamilton was allegedly inside the store and upon...
KMOV
Arnold chiropractor clinic owner, employees convicted of disability fraud conspiracy
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A federal jury convicted the owner of an Arnold chiropractor clinic and two employees of conspiracy to commit disability fraud. Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, 60, is the owner of Power-Meds Inc. Carbone-Hobbs was convicted of conspiring to defraud the Social Security Administration by fraudulently obtaining disability payments for patients. Christina Barrera, 63, and Clarissa Pogue, 39, were also convicted in the conspiracy.
KMOV
Red Cross worker shortage cancels St. Louis blood drive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blood drive scheduled for today through the St. Louis Comptroller’s office was canceled. It wasn’t a shortage of donors, it was a lack of Red Cross workers. The Red Cross has a hiring event coming up Thursday. It is at the Hazelwood...
KMOV
Ukrainian family resettles in St. Louis area nearly a year since start of war
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday the number is preliminary and could change due to data processing time and other reasons. Medical marijuana sales for the same period totaled $4,189,000. Both recreational and medical combined for $12,689,000. Missouri lawmaker wants to make the corn dog the...
KMOV
St. Louis local who helped start MTV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A familiar face from the music world is now making his home in St. Louis. For those who remember the launch of MTV, Alan Hunter was one of the five original VJs. News 4′s Paige Hulsey recently caught up with him as he settles into...
KMOV
Man killed in Baden neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
KMOV
Zumwalt school district holding free pop-up prom shop
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Zumwalt school district is hosting a free pop-up prom shop for students wishing to attend prom, but cannot afford it. Started by school counselor Maggie Weyeber five years ago, Weyeber wanted to find a way to help students. “I noticed that a lot of...
KMOV
2023 Fish Fry Finder
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
KMOV
Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
KMOV
Community Wellness Project honored by Mayor Jones
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Community Wellness Project is being honored for its work to bring awareness to health and wellness. The Community Wellness Project is a Black-led organization that works to address health disparities in the community. The non-profit provides free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.
KMOV
Local organization to host clothes drive to help Turkey after earthquake
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ahiska Turkish Islamic Center has organized a clothes drive to help Turkey after a devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives. The drive will be held on February 10 at 3400 Lemay Ferry Road from 11-8. The center said it wants to send the items as soon as possible due to the need for disaster assistance.
KMOV
Woman who lost grandson to accidental shooting teams up with SLMPD to push for more gun locks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Four children were killed in accidental shootings in St. Louis in 2022, a number Francine Strain hopes to make zero. Strain’s grandson, 12-year-old Lefrance Johnson, was killed in North St. Louis last March after his 10-year-old brother found a loaded gun and shot him. “He...
KMOV
Hazelwood parents speak out on transparency, due process at board meeting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several frustrated parents in the Hazelwood School District are speaking out over their concerns regarding transparency and discipline in within the district. On Tuesday, multiple parents stepped up to share their perspectives during the district’s school board meeting. “Parents are upset. We were taught...
KMOV
How you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can show your sweetheart how much you love them this Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style pizza. From February 7- February 14, Imo’s is offering two heart-shaped pizzas for $16.99 each. The pizza is part of the restaurant’s Great Tastes of St. Louis deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza, 12 provel bites, six toasted ravioli and four Cinnimos; it is also part of the Square Meal Deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza and 16 toasted ravioli. Both deals will be offered at $26.99.
