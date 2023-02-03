ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

Living Well: Fight For Air Climb to raise awareness for lung cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb aims to raise awareness of lung cancer. More than 1,000 people will participate in the event on Saturday, March 25. The event has participants climbing up 900 steps at the Metropolitan Square building in downtown St. Louis. It will also honor firefighters, as they have higher rates of lung disease.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Emerson to stay in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Greater St. Louis Inc. announced that Emerson will stay in St. Louis after growing concerns the corporation would leave the area. Emerson is one of the largest corporations in St. Louis and Missouri. The company, known for electrics and automation, has a large footprint and has been in St. Louis for 133 years.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Arnold chiropractor clinic owner, employees convicted of disability fraud conspiracy

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) -- A federal jury convicted the owner of an Arnold chiropractor clinic and two employees of conspiracy to commit disability fraud. Vivian Carbone-Hobbs, 60, is the owner of Power-Meds Inc. Carbone-Hobbs was convicted of conspiring to defraud the Social Security Administration by fraudulently obtaining disability payments for patients. Christina Barrera, 63, and Clarissa Pogue, 39, were also convicted in the conspiracy.
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

Red Cross worker shortage cancels St. Louis blood drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A blood drive scheduled for today through the St. Louis Comptroller’s office was canceled. It wasn’t a shortage of donors, it was a lack of Red Cross workers. The Red Cross has a hiring event coming up Thursday. It is at the Hazelwood...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

St. Louis local who helped start MTV

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A familiar face from the music world is now making his home in St. Louis. For those who remember the launch of MTV, Alan Hunter was one of the five original VJs. News 4′s Paige Hulsey recently caught up with him as he settles into...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in Baden neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man in his 40s was shot and killed in North City Tuesday night. Officers found the man unconscious and not breathing in the 1100 block of Riverview in the Baden neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, The homicide unit is investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Zumwalt school district holding free pop-up prom shop

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Zumwalt school district is hosting a free pop-up prom shop for students wishing to attend prom, but cannot afford it. Started by school counselor Maggie Weyeber five years ago, Weyeber wanted to find a way to help students. “I noticed that a lot of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2023 Fish Fry Finder

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Below is a map showing where fish fries are taking place across the area throughout Lent. This year, Ash Wednesday, which is the start of Lent, is on Feb. 22. Easter is on Sunday, April 9. To add a location to the Fish Fry Finder...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Stray Rescue holds adoption event Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Stray Rescue of St. Louis is holding an adoption event Wednesday evening. About 15 puppies will be at the Angad Arts Hotel for the Must Dog Loves Adoption Event until 6 p.m. There will be complimentary food and drinks at the complimentary event. More...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Community Wellness Project honored by Mayor Jones

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Community Wellness Project is being honored for its work to bring awareness to health and wellness. The Community Wellness Project is a Black-led organization that works to address health disparities in the community. The non-profit provides free testing for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Local organization to host clothes drive to help Turkey after earthquake

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Ahiska Turkish Islamic Center has organized a clothes drive to help Turkey after a devastating earthquake that has claimed thousands of lives. The drive will be held on February 10 at 3400 Lemay Ferry Road from 11-8. The center said it wants to send the items as soon as possible due to the need for disaster assistance.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Hazelwood parents speak out on transparency, due process at board meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several frustrated parents in the Hazelwood School District are speaking out over their concerns regarding transparency and discipline in within the district. On Tuesday, multiple parents stepped up to share their perspectives during the district’s school board meeting. “Parents are upset. We were taught...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

How you can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - You can show your sweetheart how much you love them this Valentine’s Day with a heart-shaped St. Louis-style pizza. From February 7- February 14, Imo’s is offering two heart-shaped pizzas for $16.99 each. The pizza is part of the restaurant’s Great Tastes of St. Louis deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza, 12 provel bites, six toasted ravioli and four Cinnimos; it is also part of the Square Meal Deal, which includes a large two-topping pizza and 16 toasted ravioli. Both deals will be offered at $26.99.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

