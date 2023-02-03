Read full article on original website
Yampa Valley Electric Association Craig office closure extended to mid-March
Yampa Valley Electric Association announced on Wednsday, Feb. 8, that the Craig office is going to extend its closure to allow more time to investigate a plumbing issue. Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, said that the YVEA and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig will be closed until mid-March so that staff and contractors have more time to determine the scope of the issue.
Carelli’s removes iconic dollar bills for donation to MCHS music department
For years, one of the signature aesthetics of Carelli’s Italian Restaurant was the hundreds of dollar bills decorating the walls and ceiling. This week, all the bills were removed — $750 in total — by the new owners in order to make a donation to the Moffat County High School music program.
Dylan Roberts: The benefit of public-private partnerships
Our mountain and rural communities thrive when we work together. Lacking the resources of the big city, we must all collaborate to solve our most pressing challenges. We’ve been doing this for a long time, and I am confident that this type of problem solving can help us address one of our biggest current challenges — the high cost of living. In order to ensure that our communities are places where all can live, work and thrive, we must pull together the best of our business community, local and state governments, and nonprofit organizations. As your state senator, I am seeking opportunities to expand support for public-private partnerships.
Moffat County CSU Extension invites community to open house showcasing 4-H programs
The Moffat County Colorado State University Extension Office is hosting an open house from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Pavilion at the Moffat County Fairgrounds for community members to come and learn what 4-H has to offer. CSU Extension staff and leaders will be there to answer questions and...
