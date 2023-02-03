Suns update: Devin Booker (groin) will likely miss Saturday at Pistons

BOSTON — Devin Booker is listed out for Friday’s game at Boston with a left groin strain as Phoenix (27-26) begins a five-game road trip against the NBA-leading Celtics (37-15).

The Suns All-Star hasn’t played since suffering the injury on Christmas Day at Denver. He’s missed 19 consecutive games. Phoenix is 8-11 in those games.

Booker did on-court work after Friday's morning shootaround at TD Garden, but Suns coach Monty Williams doesn't expect Booker to play Saturday at Detroit in second of back-to-back.

"I'm just mindful of what I say cause I don't want to get everybody excited about it or depress everybody either, but we do feel like he's getting closer and closer to coming back," Williams said before Friday's game. "But I wouldn't say (Friday) or (Saturday). That's just the way I view it just based on what I'm getting from the workouts and conditioning and all of that."

The Suns play Tuesday at Brooklyn. If Booker doesn't suit up in Detroit, the timing of the Nets' game seems ideal for him to return to action.

Phoenix will have Sunday off after a back-to-back and practice Monday in Brooklyn before facing the Nets. TNT is now televising the Phoenix-Brooklyn game as it won't be shown on Bally Sports Arizona.

The Suns are coming off a 132-100 loss Wednesday to Atlanta in their largest margin of defeat. They trailed by as many as 43 points.

Phoenix is also without Cam Johnson (right knee injury management), Cameron Payne (right foot sprain) and Landry Shamet (right foot soreness). Johnson has played seven games since returning from a torn right meniscus suffered on Nov. 4 against Portland that sidelined him for 37 games.

In his last two games, Johnson has scored a total of 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting (2-of-9 from 3). Johnson is a late scratch as he wasn't on the injury report Thursday.

"It was just part of his plan," Williams said. "I think it's the injury management. We're just trying to bring him along the best way we can. It was just part of the plan."

Payne last played on Jan. 4 at Cleveland while Shamet hasn’t played since Jan. 16 at Memphis.

Payne will be re-evaluated for a third time next week as Suns officials said the backup point guard "continues progressing."

Payne and Shamet are both on the road trip.

Jae Crowder is still on the roster as the Suns have yet to trade him. The two sides “mutually agreed” Crowder wouldn’t attend training came in September as he hasn’t played for the Suns this season.

Sources informed The Republic the Bucks and Crowder have met as the Suns granted Milwaukee permission to speak with him .

The trade deadline is Feb. 9.

