Gaylord's Alexis Kozlowski commits to Ferris State for softball

GAYLORD ― Another member of the talented Gaylord High School softball program has picked out their future college home.

Alexis Kozlowski, one of the leaders of multiple Blue Devils teams as a member of the class of 2023, announced her commitment to the Ferris State softball program yesterday via her Instagram.

"The coach and the players were very welcoming at Ferris," Kozlowski said when asked what stuck out to her about the NCAA Division II program. "I want to thank Greg Jones because he has been my coach and my biggest supporter since I was little. I also want to thank my parents and my Gaylord softball teammates."

Kozlowski has been one of the most productive members of a successful Gaylord softball program since she stepped on the field as a freshman. In back-to-back seasons, the Blue Devils have won MHSAA Division 2 district championships while advancing all the way to the state quarterfinals back in 2021.

She was a first-team All-Big North selection in 2021, finishing with a .503 batting average, 52 RBI, 71 runs, 20 doubles, six triples and eight home runs. She followed that with an arguably better campaign in 2022, being named first-team All-State after hitting .524 with 56 RBI and seven home runs.

Kozlowski has already been a standout athlete during her senior year, being named the MVP of the Gaylord volleyball team while finishing atop the team's statistical leaders in digs (324) and aces (51) and second on the team in kills (279).

She has also been one of the best players for the girls basketball team this season, scoring a season-high 34 points in a win over Boyne City in early January.

With her signing, she becomes the third player from the Gaylord program to commit to play softball at the college level, joining teammates Jayden Jones, who committed to Virginia Tech back in October, and Taylor Moeggenberg, who committed to Cornerstone University in October as well.

She will be playing for head coach Jake Schumann at Ferris State, taking over the Bulldogs program this season after stints at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Texas A&M Kingsville and Florida International. In his last run as a head coach, Schumann had built NCAA Division I FIU into a successful program, leading the Panthers to an 88-75 overall record in three seasons.

He also spent time as an assistant coach for Iowa and Ole Miss as well in the National Fastpitch League for the USSSA Pride.

Before she joins the Bulldogs, she will try to help push the Blue Devils to their ultimate goal in her final high school season in 2023; an MHSAA Division 2 state championship.