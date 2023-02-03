ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

See the theme and logo for Ames' RAGBRAI 50 overnight stop

By Ronna Faaborg, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbQPG_0kanQ5U200

Discover Ames has unveiled its theme and logo as it teams up with other community organizations to welcome thousands of bicyclists to the city this summer.

“Cycling Fun & GAMES” is the theme as Ames prepares to be an overnight stay on the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. There’s an emphasis on the last word because you can't spell games without Ames.

Cyclists will roll into Ames Tuesday, July 25, as part of the 50th anniversary ride.

The 2023 route was announced Saturday and includes Ames as the Day 3 overnight town — just as it was on RAGBRAI's original route in 1973. Ames also served as an overnight town in 1983, 2008 and 2018 and as a pass-through town in 1976.

Kevin Bourke, president and CEO of Discover Ames, unveiled the theme and logo Thursday night at the ISU Alumni Center during a reveal event.

He said Discover Ames is looking forward to showcasing the Ames community to RAGBRAI riders again this year.

“We wanted to emphasize the residents of Ames in our theme, and we know that RAGBRAI riders love to have fun. Our ‘Fun and GAMES’ theme will be carried throughout our welcome events and evening entertainment,” Bourke said in a news release.

In 2018, approximately 20,000 riders, along with support vehicles and visitors, stayed in Ames. The group will likely be even bigger this year as RAGBRAI attempts to set a world record on its 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.

RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen estimated 100,000 people could ride Day 4 to Des Moines, shattering the June 11, 2000, world record for the largest single-day “parade of bicycles” set when 48,615 people rode an 18.2-mile circuit around the city of Udine, Italy.

Planning for the RAGBRAI riders’ overnight stay — especially with the increased attendance expected — will be a community-wide endeavor. Bourke said Discover Ames will collaborate with a local organizing committee consisting of leaders from the city of Ames, Ames Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Ames, Story County and Iowa State University.

Details about the route into and out of Ames will be announced in the coming weeks, along with news about entertainment, campgrounds, volunteer opportunities and other local services that will be available.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and entertainment for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Have you seen this missing Des Moines man?

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Des Moines man who may be experiencing medical issues. Alan Conley, 76, left his north Des Moines home around 2:00 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. He was driving a silver 2002 Chevrolet […]
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse

Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
tourcounsel.com

Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa

Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Slushy snow to hit parts of Iowa by Thursday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A strong low-pressure system with a ton of moisture is sitting around New Mexico today. This storm system will slowly move northeast and hit parts of Iowa on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The track and timing is continuing to change. Right now, it looks like southern Iowa will get wet […]
IOWA STATE
kyoutv.com

Two people lost their lives in a Boone, Iowa accident

Boone, Iowa (KTIV) Two Boone, Iowa residents lost their lives in a collision yesterday afternoon shortly after 5P.M. The accident happened on Highway 30 and SE Marshall Street in Boone. According to an accident report by the Iowa State Patrol, 55-year-old Pamela Mary Borkowski was turning onto Highway 30 in...
BOONE, IA
KCCI.com

Woman dies in Iowa UTV crash

REINBECK, Iowa — The Grundy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly UTV crash over the weekend that killed a woman. The crash happened Saturday night about 2 miles northeast of Reinbeck. Deputies say Patrick Knaack was driving six people in the UTV when he lost control. The UTV...
REINBECK, IA
WHO 13

Winterset once again turned into film set for new action movie

WINTERSET, Iowa — People around the Winterset and Truro area may have noticed some film cameras in the area recently. The film is called “Winterset,” it’s the creation of a writer, producer, and director named Michael P. Blevins who lives in Beverly Hills, but grew up in Kansas City. He spent summers coming to Truro, […]
TRURO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa man dies in 2-vehicle crash

SUMNER, Iowa — An Altoona man died over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash near Sumner. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, 22-year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly was driving northbound yesterday afternoon when his car was hit by another vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. It...
SUMNER, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Construction Company Accused Of Paying Workers As Contractors

(Undated) -- An Iowa construction company is accused of paying workers as contractors instead of full-time employees. Woods Construction of Riverdale is charged with violating federal labor laws. The Department of Labor wants the company to pay back wages and damages for workers. Woods does work in the Des Moines...
RIVERDALE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson

A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
FORT DODGE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Woman dies after UTV rollover in Grundy County

REINBECK, Iowa — A woman is dead after the Utility Terrain Vehicle she was riding in rolled. 53-year-old Lori Knaack died at a local hospital after she was ejected from the UTV. Authorities were called to the crash about two miles northeast of Reinbeck around 8:40pm Saturday night. Investigators say Patrick Knaack was driving the UTV when he lost control. Six people were on board, two were taken to MercyOne in Waterloo for treatment but they are expected to recover.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

DCI Assisting with Possible Shooting in Greene County

(Grand Junction) The Iowa Department of Public Safety released a press release on behalf of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office of a possible shooting in Grand Junction. According to the press release, on Saturday, at around 9:52 p.m., the Greene County Communications Center received a call from someone stating they fell and hit their head against a door in the 1000 block of Main Street in Grand Junction. When rescue units arrived and assessed the scene, the individual suffered from a gunshot wound.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

780
Followers
1K+
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy