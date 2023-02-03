See the theme and logo for Ames' RAGBRAI 50 overnight stop

Discover Ames has unveiled its theme and logo as it teams up with other community organizations to welcome thousands of bicyclists to the city this summer.

“Cycling Fun & GAMES” is the theme as Ames prepares to be an overnight stay on the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa. There’s an emphasis on the last word because you can't spell games without Ames.

Cyclists will roll into Ames Tuesday, July 25, as part of the 50th anniversary ride.

The 2023 route was announced Saturday and includes Ames as the Day 3 overnight town — just as it was on RAGBRAI's original route in 1973. Ames also served as an overnight town in 1983, 2008 and 2018 and as a pass-through town in 1976.

Kevin Bourke, president and CEO of Discover Ames, unveiled the theme and logo Thursday night at the ISU Alumni Center during a reveal event.

He said Discover Ames is looking forward to showcasing the Ames community to RAGBRAI riders again this year.

“We wanted to emphasize the residents of Ames in our theme, and we know that RAGBRAI riders love to have fun. Our ‘Fun and GAMES’ theme will be carried throughout our welcome events and evening entertainment,” Bourke said in a news release.

In 2018, approximately 20,000 riders, along with support vehicles and visitors, stayed in Ames. The group will likely be even bigger this year as RAGBRAI attempts to set a world record on its 50-mile route from Ames to Des Moines.

RAGBRAI Director Matt Phippen estimated 100,000 people could ride Day 4 to Des Moines, shattering the June 11, 2000, world record for the largest single-day “parade of bicycles” set when 48,615 people rode an 18.2-mile circuit around the city of Udine, Italy.

Planning for the RAGBRAI riders’ overnight stay — especially with the increased attendance expected — will be a community-wide endeavor. Bourke said Discover Ames will collaborate with a local organizing committee consisting of leaders from the city of Ames, Ames Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Ames, Story County and Iowa State University.

Details about the route into and out of Ames will be announced in the coming weeks, along with news about entertainment, campgrounds, volunteer opportunities and other local services that will be available.

Ronna Faaborg covers business and entertainment for the Ames Tribune. Reach her at rlawless@gannett.com.