Injury Report: Steph Curry's Updated Status vs. Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors have upgraded Steph Curry to available

After being listed as questionable on the last half of a back-to-back, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. Curry had said he anticipated being successful in his attempt to play both games of this back-to-back, and he was correct.

Usually cautious with their veterans on back-to-backs, the Warriors are allowing Curry to play after last night's overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic , both Curry and Draymond Green (who was initially made available, but is now a late scratch) had a conversation with Rick Celebrini this morning about their potential availability for this game. When both players expressed that they felt good, the training staff data cleared them to play vs. Denver.

When asked recently about load management, Curry said, "I usually campaign to play every game. That's the misconception about load management and how it goes. It's never a player saying, 'Hey, I want to sit.' So for all of the people who are worried about that part of our league and all of that, it's usually not the player who is going to the training staff and saying, 'Hey, I don't have it tonight.' It's usually the other way around."

Curry added that he anticipated being successful in his attempt to play both games in Minnesota and Denver, and he was correct. The Warriors will look to bounce back after a tough loss last night.

