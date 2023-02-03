ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Injury Report: Steph Curry's Updated Status vs. Nuggets

By Joey Linn
Inside The Warriors
Inside The Warriors
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38C6OS_0kanPzQK00

The Golden State Warriors have upgraded Steph Curry to available

After being listed as questionable on the last half of a back-to-back, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has been upgraded to available for tonight's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. Curry had said he anticipated being successful in his attempt to play both games of this back-to-back, and he was correct.

Usually cautious with their veterans on back-to-backs, the Warriors are allowing Curry to play after last night's overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic , both Curry and Draymond Green (who was initially made available, but is now a late scratch) had a conversation with Rick Celebrini this morning about their potential availability for this game. When both players expressed that they felt good, the training staff data cleared them to play vs. Denver.

When asked recently about load management, Curry said, "I usually campaign to play every game. That's the misconception about load management and how it goes. It's never a player saying, 'Hey, I want to sit.' So for all of the people who are worried about that part of our league and all of that, it's usually not the player who is going to the training staff and saying, 'Hey, I don't have it tonight.' It's usually the other way around."

Curry added that he anticipated being successful in his attempt to play both games in Minnesota and Denver, and he was correct. The Warriors will look to bounce back after a tough loss last night.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors' White House Visit

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Look: Russell Wilson Has 9-Word Message For Sean Payton

On Monday, the Denver Broncos introduced Sean Payton as their new head coach. Naturally, their quarterback had a reaction to it.  Taking to Twitter, Wilson needed only a few words to describe how he was feeling. He said he's looking forward to working with Payton. "Excited to get to work. ...
DENVER, CO
Inside The Warriors

Inside The Warriors

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
964
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the Golden State Warriors

 https://www.si.com/nba/warriors

Comments / 0

Community Policy