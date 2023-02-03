SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement on rising gas prices:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning to normalize when a Utah refinery closed for annual maintenance, which is taking longer than expected. A Colorado refinery also shut down in December due to malfunctioning equipment, which has placed additional strain on supply in the Rocky Mountain region. It is expected to be online in March.

