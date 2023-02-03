Read full article on original website
utah.gov
Utah Argues in Favor of the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation’s Hunting and Fishing Rights in 9th Circut Court of Appeals
Yesterday, Utah Constitutional Defense Assistant Attorney General Lance Sorenson argued in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit that the Northwestern Band of Shoshone Nation, one of eight federally recognized tribes in Utah, be allowed to hunt and fish on their ancestral territory, including in parts of Idaho, according to the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.
utah.gov
Work For Us Wednesday – Feb. 8
Today we’re posting nine positions. Please click on the included links for more information or to apply. Come join UDOT’s workforce and help keep Utah moving. Recruitment #36065 – Transportation Technician II, Region Four – Thompson. Opened 02/07/2023, Closes 02/21/2023. Click here to apply. Recruitment #36076...
utah.gov
UDAF Requests Public Comment for Upcoming Specialty Crop Block Grant
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) is seeking public comment for the upcoming Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) application cycle. The SCBGP is a competitive grant program operated by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to administer federal funds from the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service; this grant is open to farmers, private businesses, schools, trade associations, non-profits, farming and ranching co-ops, etc. headquartered in Utah. Specialty crops are fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture).
utah.gov
NEW: 2022 Insect Report
Managing insects is essential to the UDAF’s mission to promote the healthy growth of Utah agriculture, conserve our natural resources and protect our food supply.
utah.gov
Reducing Wood Smoke Pollution in Utah
Homeowners can switch to cleaner home heating options. The Division of Air Quality’s Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program aims to combat wintertime air pollution by reducing smoke from wood burning. The program provides incentives for homeowners to convert their wood burning stoves or fireplaces into a natural gas, propane fueled, or electric appliance.
utah.gov
Gov. Cox issues statement on gas prices, resources for low-income and larger families
SALT LAKE CITY (Feb. 6, 2023) – Gov. Spencer Cox issued the following statement on rising gas prices:. “Over the last week, Utahns have seen gasoline prices increase again. Prices were just beginning to normalize when a Utah refinery closed for annual maintenance, which is taking longer than expected. A Colorado refinery also shut down in December due to malfunctioning equipment, which has placed additional strain on supply in the Rocky Mountain region. It is expected to be online in March.
