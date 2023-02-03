ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Orange, FL

Two escape serious injury when plane crashes into tree on takeoff in Port Orange

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvQbr_0kanPW1N00

Two people escaped serious injury when their airplane crashed into a tree and broke into pieces at the Spruce Creek Fly-in in Port Orange on Thursday, officials said.

Volusia County 9-1-1 dispatchers said the incident occurred on Cessna Drive at the Spruce Creek Fly-in at 12:02 p.m. Two people were on board the Piper Malibu that hit a tree on takeoff, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z10oS_0kanPW1N00

"One person was transported non-emergency for evaluation/treatment of non-life-threatening injuries," said Volusia County sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

Pilot injured in plane crash Pilot critically injured when experimental plane crashes in Oak Hill

Instructor, passenger killed air crash Flight instructor, passenger killed in Osteen plane crash

The other person on the plane was not hurt, said City of Port Orange spokesman Mike Springer.

Springer said the city's fire department responded to the plane crash and discovered that the aircraft went off the runway and into some trees during takeoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1If6yc_0kanPW1N00

The Federal Aviation Administration, which took over the investigation of the crash said the airplane was a single-engine Piper PA-46-310P. The aircraft crashed on the Spruce Creek Country Club golf course southwest of Spruce Creek Fly-In airport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B39kN_0kanPW1N00

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the plane crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Two escape serious injury when plane crashes into tree on takeoff in Port Orange

Daytona Beach News-Journal

