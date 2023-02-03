Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
FBI, U.S. Marshalls Service warn of phone scams
(KBSI) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—Memphis Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) warn Tennesseans about phone calls that spoof the U.S. Marshals Service phone number. The imposter scams involve people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. The FBI...
Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth man sentenced 14 years in federal prison for gun trafficking
A Corinth man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store, possessing stolen firearms, and transporting those firearms. According to court documents, Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, was involved in the August 1, 2019 burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville, Mississippi. Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago. The group sold those guns on the street in Chicago. A number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.
Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Oxford Eagle
County awarded food, shelter funding
Lafayette County has been awarded $18,049 in federal funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement local emergency food and shelter services. EFSP funds are made available to Lafayette County by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. Agencies wishing to...
1470 WMBD
PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability
PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Batesville Man Arrested For Felony Possession of Controlled Substance
On February 3rd, Batesville police stopped a car for a traffic stop that lead to one person being arrested. When officers pulled the car over they charged Jesus Pena with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Tag display. Pena is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court...
deltadailynews.com
Clarksdale Police Discover More Stolen Property
Clarksdale, MS – The Clarksdale Police Department has made significant progress in their efforts to combat theft and burglary in the community, as they announced the recovery of several stolen televisions and continued work on multiple residential burglary cases. In their efforts to bring those responsible to justice, officers...
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
jacksonadvocateonline.com
One Year Later: Family has questions about suicide ruling in demise of former Greenwood police officer
Wendy Forrest was driving at a fast clip from Nashville to Winona after getting word that her daughter, 31-year-old NaStacia Rice, a former Greenwood policewoman who had left to join the police force in Tchula only months before, had taken her own life. Army veteran NaStacia Rice was found dead...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
deltadailynews.com
Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested
Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
bolivarbullet.com
Redistricting Lines In Place
Became effective January 1 and were based on 2020 Census data. The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors, in November of last year, adopted, authorized and unanimously approved a new redistricting plan based on, and in compliance with, 2020 Census data for supervisory districts and the realignment of county voting precincts required because of the changing of the districts.
tri-statedefender.com
‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’
On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Hutchinson: What if White cops had beaten Nichols to a pulp?
Let’s be clear, the five former Black Memphis police officers got everything they deserved for beating Tyre Nichols to a pulp. They were fired and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.
6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said. Preston Hemphill had been suspended as he was investigated...
Mississippi police seek help identifying masked suspects in multiple commercial burgalries
Crime Stoppers and Mississippi police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in multiple commercial burglaries. The Tupelo Police Department recently posted photos of the suspects, including one of the suspects that appears to be wearing a Halloween mask. Investigators are working to solve several cases...
