ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kbsi23.com

FBI, U.S. Marshalls Service warn of phone scams

(KBSI) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)—Memphis Field Office and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) warn Tennesseans about phone calls that spoof the U.S. Marshals Service phone number. The imposter scams involve people claiming to be U.S. marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials. The FBI...
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Two plead guilty in Coahoma Community College fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two former Coahoma Community College employees were sentenced to five years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced. Former employees Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal were arrested in June 2019 after authorities say they made over $750,000 in personal purchases with Coahoma […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth man sentenced 14 years in federal prison for gun trafficking

A Corinth man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store, possessing stolen firearms, and transporting those firearms. According to court documents, Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, was involved in the August 1, 2019 burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville, Mississippi. Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago. The group sold those guns on the street in Chicago. A number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.
CORINTH, MS
WJTV 12

Two women plead guilty to community college embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two former Coahoma Community College employees pled guilty to conspiracy and embezzlement on Monday, February 6. State Auditor Shad White said Gwendolyn Jefferson and Stacie Neal pled guilty to making more than $750,000 of personal purchases while using Coahoma Community College credit cards and checks. According to White, the two […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oxford Eagle

County awarded food, shelter funding

Lafayette County has been awarded $18,049 in federal funding through the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program (EFSP) to supplement local emergency food and shelter services. EFSP funds are made available to Lafayette County by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. Agencies wishing to...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
1470 WMBD

PPD puts officers back on duty, protesters demand accountability

PEORIA, Ill. — Demonstrators are calling for justice in the names of black men killed by police, both locally and nationally. Their demand: accountability for those who committed the acts as they return to work. Participants gathered over the weekend to protest the deaths of Samuel Vincent Richmond in...
PEORIA, IL
WKRN News 2

Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
darkhorsepressnow.com

Batesville Man Arrested For Felony Possession of Controlled Substance

On February 3rd, Batesville police stopped a car for a traffic stop that lead to one person being arrested. When officers pulled the car over they charged Jesus Pena with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Improper Tag display. Pena is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court...
BATESVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Clarksdale Police Discover More Stolen Property

Clarksdale, MS – The Clarksdale Police Department has made significant progress in their efforts to combat theft and burglary in the community, as they announced the recovery of several stolen televisions and continued work on multiple residential burglary cases. In their efforts to bring those responsible to justice, officers...
CLARKSDALE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
deltadailynews.com

Clarksdale Police Discover Theft Operation, Two Arrested

Clarksdale, MS – Clarksdale Police uncovered a major theft operation, resulting in the recovery of thousands of dollars in stolen goods. A search warrant executed in the Oakhurst area of the city led to the discovery of several stolen items, including TVs, air conditioning window units, iPads, PlayStations, and other electronics.
CLARKSDALE, MS
bolivarbullet.com

Redistricting Lines In Place

Became effective January 1 and were based on 2020 Census data. The Bolivar County Board of Supervisors, in November of last year, adopted, authorized and unanimously approved a new redistricting plan based on, and in compliance with, 2020 Census data for supervisory districts and the realignment of county voting precincts required because of the changing of the districts.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

‘If we don’t get it! Shut it down!’

On the bed of a pickup truck parked in the protest-blocked intersection of Poplar Ave. and Danny Thomas Blvd., L.J. Abraham was gazing westward toward the heart of Downtown Memphis when asked what she was thinking at that very moment. “That I hope this applies the pressure that needs to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hutchinson: What if White cops had beaten Nichols to a pulp?

Let’s be clear, the five former Black Memphis police officers got everything they deserved for beating Tyre Nichols to a pulp. They were fired and charged with second-degree murder, two counts of official misconduct, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, one count of official oppression and one count of aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

6th officer fired after beating death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A sixth Memphis officer was fired Friday after an internal police investigation showed he violated multiple department policies in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols, including rules surrounding the deployment of a stun gun, officials said. Preston Hemphill had been suspended as he was investigated...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy