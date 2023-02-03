ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?

No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery

A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods

New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY

A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items

Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain

A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars

The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
New York State DMV Found 231 Stolen Vehicles Worth More Than $7 Million

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has recovered 231 stolen cars that are worth more than $7 million. Having anything stolen from you feels like a violation, but having a thief take your car, is a major violation. Thankfully, DMV investigators recovered 231 here in New York. Cars are often stolen for the purposes of joyriding, selling the parts or even committing other crimes.
