Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?
No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Vicious Predator In New York State Bites Hudson Valley Student
Officials are still searching for a wild animal that made its way onto a school campus and bit a student. School officials in Dutchess County confirmed a student was bitten by a wild animal on campus. Wild Animal Bites Marist Student In Poughkeepsie, New York. Shortly after midnight on Wednesday,...
Sad Update On ‘Flamingo’, the Pink Pigeon Found In a New York Park
Just last week we reported that a pink pigeon was found in a park here in New York State. Considering the fact that pink pigeons don't exist, speculation grew that this one had been dyed pink for a gender reveal. Wild Bird Fund, the the group that has been caring for the animal, now reports that 'Flamingo' did not survive.
‘In-N-Out of East Coast’ Opens New Hudson Valley Eatery
A burger company that's been called the "In-N-Out of the East Coast" continues to surprise Hudson Valley residents by opening up "ghost" locations. In December 2020, MrBeast launched its own restaurant called MrBeast Burger. If you're unfamiliar, MrBeast is an award-winning digital content creator known for his over-the-top stunts and charitable endeavors.
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods
New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY
A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
Major Recall In New York State: Do Not Eat Over 400 Popular Items
Breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, fruit, desserts, salads, snacks, yogurt, wraps and more have been recalled in New York cause they may cause fatal infections. Fresh Ideation Food Group from Baltimore, Maryland is recalling products sold from January 24, 2023, through January 30, 2023. Over 400 Products Recalled In New York...
mynbc5.com
Vermont fisherman catches record-breaking carp in Lake Champlain
A Vermont fisherman caught the largest carp ever recorded in the state's history in 2022, according to a report from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. The department said Jacob Kinney, of North Hero, captured a massive 63.4-pound carp in Lake Champlain in May, breaking a record previously set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds.
5 Year-Old In Upstate New York School Found With Gun Ammo & More
The stories begin to become more frequent but no less disturbing. Five weeks ago, a six year old in Virginia intentionally shot his first grade teacher. Tuesday, a kindergartener in upstate New York, was found with a mini arsenal in their backpack. According to a report by Darian Stevenson of...
New York State To Put Thousands of Speed Limiting Devices in Cars
The new feature is a GPS that pinpoints where you are. It knows the speed limit, so the feature will not let you go over the speed limit. New York's DCAS "has submitted requests for grant funding from the federal government to broaden the rollout of ISA to approximately 7,500 fleet vehicles", according to nyc.gov.
Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?
Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
Strongest earthquake in 40 years startles western New York
A small earthquake rumbled through western New York early Monday.
Could Tackle Football Be Banned For Certain Kids In New York State?
Could this year be the last that some kids in New York participate in tackle football? A new bill could spell the end of tackle football for some youth in the state. Prohibits children twelve years old and younger from playing tackle football. Similar bills have been introduced in the...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for its sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, and cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
DEC police bust Upstate NY poacher, rescue two raptors and an opossum
Acting on a tip, a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation police officer last month found blood stains and a gut pile in a wooded area near the home of a hunter in Ogdensburg. The hunter was known to ECOs from previous complaints of deer jacking at night. A...
Power outages cut in half as temperatures rise across the Hudson Valley
The number of power outages across the region has been cut in half as the temperatures have risen from morning to mid-afternoon on Saturday. As of 3:30 p.m., 3,574 customers of the four utility companies serving the region had no power. Westchester and Ulster counties have the largest numbers of outages. Con Edison said...
New York State DMV Found 231 Stolen Vehicles Worth More Than $7 Million
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles has recovered 231 stolen cars that are worth more than $7 million. Having anything stolen from you feels like a violation, but having a thief take your car, is a major violation. Thankfully, DMV investigators recovered 231 here in New York. Cars are often stolen for the purposes of joyriding, selling the parts or even committing other crimes.
