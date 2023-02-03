ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Auto Show 2023: live interviews

By Emily Miller
 6 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4’s Jordan Norkus and Dave Greber spent Thursday evening at the Buffalo Auto Show with a round of live interviews.

News 4 at 4: Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns and NYS Trooper James O’Callaghan

News 4 at 5: President at NFADA Paul Stasiak and Elizabeth Carey, AAA Director of Public Relations

News 4 at 6: John Markowitz, New York Power Authority

News 4 at 7: Autumn Urbaniak, Buffalo Underdogs Rescue and Dave Warren, Dave Warren Auto Group

