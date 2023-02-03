Read full article on original website
🏀 MBB: Complete team effort carries K-State past 19 TCU, 82-61
MANHATTAN, Kan. – Five Wildcats scored in double figures, including a game-high 18 points from senior Markquis Nowell, as No. 12/11 Kansas State snapped a 2-game losing streak with a near wire-to-wire 82-61 victory over No. 19/17 TCU on Tuesday night before a crowd of 8,667 at Bramlage Coliseum.
Raiders host Fighting Irish in search of bounce back win
As the regular season winds to a close, the Wamego and Chapman boy’s basketball teams will meet one final time in a league rematch that saw the Raiders emerge victorious 59-39 the first time around. The Irish will come into this contest at 4-11 while Wamego enters at 9-6...
Special Olympics Kansas Polar Plunge returns to Manhattan
MANHATTAN - Special Olympics Kansas returns to the Tuttle Creek State Park for the annual Polar Plunge fundraiser event. On Sunday, February 12th, registration begins at 10:30 am, with the costume contest at 11:45 am. Polar Plunge participants will start their plunge into the the River Pond at 12:00 pm.
White-hot Wabaunsee travels to Mission Valley looking to win 8th game in nine tries
After completely righting the ship, winning seven of their last eight following a 2-4 start, the Wabaunsee boy’s basketball team will receive another good test tonight in the form of Mission Valley. The Chargers will come into this contest at 9-5 overall while the Vikings enter at 9-6, also...
📷: Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program honored graduates
GEARY COUNTY - On February 2nd, the 2022-2023 class of the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program was honored with a graduation ceremony. The class spent six months visiting communities and talking with leaders in Geary, Pottawatomie, Riley and Wabaunsee counties. “This diverse class found and embraced the most important component...
MHK commissioners will revisit parking fees for Aggieville employees
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, a dozen community members voiced concerns about the Aggieville Parking Garage fees, specifically for employees of Aggieville businesses during the public comment section of the Manhattan City Commission Meeting. Following the more than 45 minutes of public comments, Mayor Mark Hatesohl was the...
New ordinance prohibits MHK City Commissioners from holding dual offices
MANHATTAN - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the Manhattan City Commissioners voted 3-2 to approve Ordinance No. 7629. Ordinance No. 7629 amends section 2-15 of the Code of Ordinances to prohibit dual office holding by a City Commissioner while simultaneously serving in other local, state, federal or partisan elective office.
Riley County Arrest Report February 8
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHN MICHAEL MCGIVERN, 29, Manhattan, Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner; Bond $500. DAVID JOSHUA WILSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to...
Man accused in fatal chase, crash that killed Kansas woman
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a 2021 high-speed chase and crash that killed a Kansas woman have made an arrest. On Sunday, Robert Eugene Love Jr., 44, of Auburn, Kansas was arrested on a Jackson County warrant for first degree murder, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. In May...
JC man arrested in connection with Feb. '22 Aggieville homicide
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police have arrested a third suspect in the February 5, 2022 homicide of Joshua Wardi in Aggieville. 27-year-old Edward Wright of Junction City was arrested on February 7th, 2023, for his involvement in the homicide. Wright was arrested on a Riley County District Court (RCDC) Warrant...
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
US Army no longer operating tax centers
FORT RILEY - In October 2022, the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General announced that Staff Judge Advocate offices Army-wide, will no longer provide tax preparation services. In the past, the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Advocate had operated a Tax Assistance Center in conjunction with the IRS's...
