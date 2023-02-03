ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 8

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOHN MICHAEL MCGIVERN, 29, Manhattan, Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner; Bond $500. DAVID JOSHUA WILSON, 21, Manhattan, Failure to...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Wamego woman caught with cocaine, handguns

JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects for multiple allegations involving drugs and guns. On Feb. 5, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving southbound on U.S. Highway 75 near 126th Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During...
WAMEGO, KS
Sheriff investigates dognapping from rural Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a dognapping and are asking the public for help to find the animal. During the month of January, deputies, animal control officers and members of the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit responded to a residence in the 5500 block of SW Wanamaker Road on multiple occasions to check the welfare of Bosco, a 14-year-old bloodhound, following claims of animal neglect, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
US Army no longer operating tax centers

FORT RILEY - In October 2022, the Army Office of The Judge Advocate General announced that Staff Judge Advocate offices Army-wide, will no longer provide tax preparation services. In the past, the Fort Riley Office of the Staff Advocate had operated a Tax Assistance Center in conjunction with the IRS's...
RILEY, KS
Manhattan, KS
