Glenwood Springs, CO

Wednesday letters: Water, socks, noise, ‘enabling,’ yay, no potholes

It is an unfortunate fact that there is now less water in the Colorado River Basin than has been legally granted to various entities, which range from individual ranchers in Colorado to municipalities and irrigation districts downstream all of the way to and including Mexico. This is a national emergency that needs to be addressed by the federal government, relying upon the objective advice of economists and engineers rather than the cacophony of claims by lawyers and politicia representing the thousands of different owners of conflicting water rights.
CARBONDALE, CO
Fourmile-area snowmobilers advised of closures requiring alternate routes

The White River National Forest is enacting several road and trail closures for snowmobiles and other vehicles in the Fourmile area south of Glenwood Springs for public safety due to the ongoing logging operations, according to a Wednesday news release. Fourmile Road (Forest Road 300) will be closed to all...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Garfield County has some ideas for solutions, but no offer of funding Glenwood transportation options and South Bridge

Glenwood Springs City Engineer Terri Partch presented the city’s ongoing transportation study and a South Bridge project update to the Garfield County commissioners Tuesday morning. “In Glenwood, we see the growth in traffic, especially with what this data shows us, so much of it is just intrinsic to Garfield...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Rifle looks to jump-start potential housing development near Stillwell Avenue

Rifle is currently looking to turn a series of vacant lots into new residential development, a city official said. Rifle Planning Director Patrick Waller told Rifle City Council during a workshop last week that Stillwell Avenue just west of the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center is currently mostly a dirt road and doesn’t have the infrastructure necessary to encourage development.
PHOTOS: Recent Rifle basketball, Coal Ridge wrestling action

Friday saw Rifle girls and boys basketball host Basalt. Meanwhile, Coal Ridge High School wrestling squared off against North Fork and Glenwood Springs at home Friday before gaining a second-place team finish in Meeker on Saturday. Rifle boys basketball lost to the Longhorns 57-21 but they came back on Tuesday...
RIFLE, CO
Coal Ridge wrestling nabs second-place team finish at Meeker Duals

Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling squared up against five teams at the Meeker Duals on Saturday. With the poise of Titans grapplers Clayton Rossi and Cooper Thurmon, they led Coal Ridge to a second-place team finish in Pool A. Meeker took first place. Thurmon and Rossi each nabbed four...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Rifle’s animal care center took in 300 strays last year, data shows

Now that Garfield County’s animal control program doesn’t exist, Rifle City Council requested in late December to see just exactly how many animals are being cared for by the city’s animal shelter. Numbers revealed last week by the city show the Rifle Police Department impounded 143 animals...
RIFLE, CO
Roaring Fork Schools adapting to ongoing bus driver shortages

Best-laid plans for a Roaring Fork School District bus driver to make an afternoon sports team drop in Rifle and return to Carbondale in time for a regular after-school bus route went south with last Friday’s Interstate 70 closure due to a police incident. The situation pointed up an...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO

