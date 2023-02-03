Read full article on original website
Wednesday letters: Water, socks, noise, ‘enabling,’ yay, no potholes
It is an unfortunate fact that there is now less water in the Colorado River Basin than has been legally granted to various entities, which range from individual ranchers in Colorado to municipalities and irrigation districts downstream all of the way to and including Mexico. This is a national emergency that needs to be addressed by the federal government, relying upon the objective advice of economists and engineers rather than the cacophony of claims by lawyers and politicia representing the thousands of different owners of conflicting water rights.
PHOTOS: Glenwood Springs Chamber Gala celebrates 1980s nostalgia with prom theme
The annual Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association Awards Gala was a throwback to the “me decade,” complete with big hair, puffy shoulder dresses, parachute pants, air guitar players, moonwalkers, cassette tapes and boom boxes for a 1980s prom-themed party at the Hotel Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 4. Here’s...
The Remote Cabin Restaurant In Colorado That Serves Up The Most Delicious Food
As a Coloradan, there is no denying that you have stayed in your fair share of cabins, but have you ever enjoyed fine dining in one of these rustic and charming homes? If you answered no, it is time to change that with a visit to this remote cabin restaurant in Colorado that is as delicious as it is beautiful:
Fourmile-area snowmobilers advised of closures requiring alternate routes
The White River National Forest is enacting several road and trail closures for snowmobiles and other vehicles in the Fourmile area south of Glenwood Springs for public safety due to the ongoing logging operations, according to a Wednesday news release. Fourmile Road (Forest Road 300) will be closed to all...
Garfield County has some ideas for solutions, but no offer of funding Glenwood transportation options and South Bridge
Glenwood Springs City Engineer Terri Partch presented the city’s ongoing transportation study and a South Bridge project update to the Garfield County commissioners Tuesday morning. “In Glenwood, we see the growth in traffic, especially with what this data shows us, so much of it is just intrinsic to Garfield...
Rifle looks to jump-start potential housing development near Stillwell Avenue
Rifle is currently looking to turn a series of vacant lots into new residential development, a city official said. Rifle Planning Director Patrick Waller told Rifle City Council during a workshop last week that Stillwell Avenue just west of the Garfield County Fairgrounds and Events Center is currently mostly a dirt road and doesn’t have the infrastructure necessary to encourage development.
PHOTOS: Recent Rifle basketball, Coal Ridge wrestling action
Friday saw Rifle girls and boys basketball host Basalt. Meanwhile, Coal Ridge High School wrestling squared off against North Fork and Glenwood Springs at home Friday before gaining a second-place team finish in Meeker on Saturday. Rifle boys basketball lost to the Longhorns 57-21 but they came back on Tuesday...
Coal Ridge wrestling nabs second-place team finish at Meeker Duals
Coal Ridge High School boys wrestling squared up against five teams at the Meeker Duals on Saturday. With the poise of Titans grapplers Clayton Rossi and Cooper Thurmon, they led Coal Ridge to a second-place team finish in Pool A. Meeker took first place. Thurmon and Rossi each nabbed four...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Rifle’s animal care center took in 300 strays last year, data shows
Now that Garfield County’s animal control program doesn’t exist, Rifle City Council requested in late December to see just exactly how many animals are being cared for by the city’s animal shelter. Numbers revealed last week by the city show the Rifle Police Department impounded 143 animals...
Roaring Fork Schools adapting to ongoing bus driver shortages
Best-laid plans for a Roaring Fork School District bus driver to make an afternoon sports team drop in Rifle and return to Carbondale in time for a regular after-school bus route went south with last Friday’s Interstate 70 closure due to a police incident. The situation pointed up an...
Kevin Costner puts his 160-acre Aspen estate ‘The Dunbar Ranch’ up for rent for $36,000 a NIGHT
Actor Kevin Costner is renting out his 160-acre Aspen estate in Colorado for a whopping $36,000 per night. The property, known as the Dunbar Ranch, named in honor of his Dances With Wolves character, Lieutenant John Dunbar, and is described as ‘the ultimate luxury retreat’ and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen.
Giving out clean needles to drug users ‘enabling,’ Garfield County commissioner says
Major funding from national opioid settlements with CVS and Walgreens is coming to Garfield County. One proposal is to direct part of the funds toward providing clean syringes and the overdose prevention drug Naloxone locally. Garfield County Public Health Specialist Mason Hohstadt outlined this proposal and two others — using...
