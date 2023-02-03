It is an unfortunate fact that there is now less water in the Colorado River Basin than has been legally granted to various entities, which range from individual ranchers in Colorado to municipalities and irrigation districts downstream all of the way to and including Mexico. This is a national emergency that needs to be addressed by the federal government, relying upon the objective advice of economists and engineers rather than the cacophony of claims by lawyers and politicia representing the thousands of different owners of conflicting water rights.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO