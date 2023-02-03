ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delzora Bush
6d ago

Drivers use Sherman Ave as a raceway, put up a roundabout like on I believe Sachem, at least it will slow down traffic

Reply(2)
2
 

DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car

2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Police investigating Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Congress and Morris Streets around 4:50 p.m., not far from Hartford Hospital's main campus. Someone in the area reported that a person had been shot. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
WATERTOWN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

5-car crash sends several to hospital

Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7

On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

