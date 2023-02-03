Read full article on original website
Delzora Bush
6d ago
Drivers use Sherman Ave as a raceway, put up a roundabout like on I believe Sachem, at least it will slow down traffic
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerGuilford, CT
Woman Who Was Declared Dead Was Discovered Breathing at Long Island Funeral HomeAndrei TapalagaPort Jefferson, NY
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
State trooper, firefighter hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell: Officials
CROMWELL, Conn. — Connecticut State Police released video if a crash that injured a state trooper and a firefighter while responding to a rollover on Route 9 south in Cromwell Wednesday morning. Cromwell firefighter Jon Bicking was seriously injured in the crash. State Trooper William Atkins received minor injuries.
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Hit By Fleeing Car
2023-02-07@8:20pm–#Bridgeport CT– A homeless man was in the crosswalk at Norman and Fairfield Avenue when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver. A good samaritan stop and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. EMS loaded the man and his cart full of possessions into the ambulance on the way to the hospital.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near Congress and Morris Streets around 4:50 p.m., not far from Hartford Hospital's main campus. Someone in the area reported that a person had been shot. Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the...
Tractor-trailer collision causes delays on I-84 in Waterbury
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A crash caused delays on Interstate 84 in Waterbury early Wednesday morning. The scene cleared later in the morning. A tractor-trailer was involved, according to the Department of Transportation. It happened near exit 25A around 5:30 a.m. The DOT said the left lane was closed. It...
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
Meaningful Numbers Lead To $100K Powerball Prize For CT Resident
A New Haven County resident used some meaningful numbers to turn his dream of winning the lottery to a reality. Michael Chesson, of Meriden, played the Connecticut Lottery's Powerball game with numbers that were a combination of the years when his parents were born and his house number. W…
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Man charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student, injured 2 others
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police arrested a man accused of hitting three Trinity College students, killing one of them last year. Police said on March 31, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street for the report of pedestrians struck by a car. When officers arrived, […]
Yale documentary explains how New Haven had a chance to become home to the first HBCU
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — There are dozens of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) across the country, and only a handful got their start before the Civil War. However, did you know that New Haven could have also been home to a Black college established pre-Civil War? In fact, it could have been the first in the nation, had there been enough support.
5-car crash sends several to hospital
Several people were sent to the hospital Sunday evening after a multi-car accident on Interstate 91 in Hartford, including two Windsor residents. The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, near Exit 32, and began when one vehicle attempted to change lanes, state police said. A Windsor resident driving in the...
Blizzard Halts Mail Delivery – Today in History: February 7
On February 7, 1978, the US Postal Service was unable to deliver mail to many Connecticut residents for the first time in almost 40 years. The culprit was a blizzard that had struck the East Coast the day before. It deposited two feet of snow that had drifted to shoulder height in places and left thousands of cars stranded on Connecticut roads. In Hartford, of the 368 mail carriers on duty that day, only 5 were able to report to work.
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
CONNECTICUT, USA — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant. Devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria.
Gun found at Hamden Learning Center following physical altercation with student: Police
While delivering his State of the Union Address, President Biden received overt heckling. Governor Lamont prepares to deliver his 2023 Budget Address. The Budget Address will include tax relief, the largest broad based tax cuts in 30 years for middle and low income families. A firefighter and state trooper struck...
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
Opioid-laced drugs likely cause of 'sudden increase' of overdoses in New Haven: Officials
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — After a "sudden" spike in fatal overdoses in New Haven, city officials are encouraging residents to be aware of the increase and to know how to prevent further overdoses. Since Jan. 25, there have been 12 fatal overdoses reported in New Haven, which is higher...
