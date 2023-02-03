ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Walters says report showing Oklahoma colleges will spend millions on diversity programs is concerning

By Nuria Martinez-Keel, Oklahoman
 6 days ago

Oklahoma higher education institutions expect to spend nearly $10.2 million this academic year on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, with $3.4 million of that coming from state funds.

The $10.2 million, most of which comes from federal funding and some private donations, dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion programs will cost only three-tenths of 1% of all higher education spending, according to a report from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, which the Tulsa World first reported.

State schools Superintendent Ryan Walters ordered Higher Education Chancellor Allison Garrett to compile a report accounting for every dollar spent on teaching diversity, equity and inclusion at public colleges and universities in the state over the past 10 years.

Garrett submitted the report to Walters on Wednesday to meet the deadline of his demand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CMWZs_0kanNUTJ00

Walters, who has been critical of diversity programs, said he requested the information under his authority as Gov. Kevin Stitt’s education secretary, not as the superintendent of Oklahoma’s public schools.

“We are reviewing the information that she provided,” Walters said. “I am deeply concerned at the incomplete nature, excuses, and where these dollars are being spent. Education is key, and diversity equity inclusion programs are the gateway for liberal indoctrination.”

Diversity, equity and inclusion occupies significant attention nationwide. Higher education spending on these programs increased by more than $1 million in Oklahoma since the 2020 murder of George Floyd, which sparked global racial justice protests and calls for improved diversity initiatives.

Those demands have been met with some political backlash. Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, called diversity, equity and inclusion programs "discriminatory initiatives" and said Tuesday he intends to block colleges in his state from spending any money on them.

Garrett noted Oklahoma colleges use these programs to benefit military veterans, first-generation students, low-income students, students of color, international students, single parents and students with different gender identities, among others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7rDb_0kanNUTJ00

Federal laws, like the Americans with Disabilities Act, require colleges to have diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

University accreditation depends on having diversity practices, as well.

The Higher Learning Commission, which gives accreditation to most of Oklahoma’s colleges and universities, requires as a condition of accreditation that each institution offers an education that “recognizes the human and cultural diversity and provides students with growth opportunities and lifelong skills to live and work in a multicultural world,” according to the commission’s criteria.

Program-specific accreditors — including those for degrees in nursing, engineering, education and business — also require colleges to demonstrate diversity, equity and inclusion in their practices, policies and curricula to keep accreditation, Garrett wrote in her response letter.

Records included in Garrett’s report show Oklahoma colleges used diversity program funds to pay for inclusion training, to support and recruit students from underrepresented groups, to engage diverse speakers, to host multicultural events and to connect students with mentors.

“As you will see from the responses, diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts at our college and university campuses are designed to facilitate student engagement and provide support services to students with varied backgrounds and needs,” Garrett wrote in a response letter to Walters.

Spending on these programs has steadily risen over the past decade across the higher education system, with the 2022-23 school year expected to be the most expensive.

In the 2013-14 academic year, Oklahoma’s higher education institutions spent nearly $7.2 million in total, including $2.2 million in state funds.

The vast majority is spent at colleges and universities. The higher education regents add about $35,700 to total expenditures.

Reporter Nuria Martinez-Keel covers K-12 and higher education throughout the state of Oklahoma. Have a story idea for Nuria? She can be reached at nmartinez-keel@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @NuriaMKeel. Support Nuria’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Walters says report showing Oklahoma colleges will spend millions on diversity programs is concerning

Comments / 39

Lisa Tehauno
6d ago

Yeah, Oklahoma wants to be as backward as possible so that young people with intelligence will bide their time and leave as quickly as they possibly can. Also, make sure no large companies want to move here because of the poor educational opportunities available here for children. The closed minds that run Oklahoma will not bring improvements but only more mediocrity.

Reply(6)
16
Trina Jones
6d ago

I believe they are talking about college level courses so they are not required unless they are prerequisite for course study.....so no one is indoctrinating kids...

Reply(13)
8
Dustin Johnson
6d ago

I miss when education focused on subject matter and not ideology, education should not be political. Inclusion, equity, and diversity are buzzwords that are used to evoke an emotional response and nothing more. The job market doesn't care about your gender, race, sexual orientation, perceived victim status, or trauma; it only cares if you are competent and productive.

Reply(5)
7
