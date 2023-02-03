With the 2023 NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET, the Lakers were pressing to get a deal done to improve their roster and they just took a big swing. Los Angeles is sitting in at 25-30 heading into the trade deadline, two games back from the Play-In Tournament and four games back from a top-six seed in the West. In an attempt to avoid missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Lakers have made a move to add some depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a postseason push with 27 games remaining.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO