Utah State

Larry Brown Sports

Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record

Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News

2023 NBA Championship Odds: How Nets, Mavericks futures shifted following the Kyrie Irving trade

The first seismic pre-trade deadline move was officially announced on Monday, as superstar guard Kyrie Irving was dealt to the Mavericks for forward Dorian Finney-Smith, guard Spencer Dinwiddie, and three future draft picks. Irving expressed his desire to be traded on Feb. 3, and Brooklyn quickly acted on his requests, dealing Irving to Dallas just a few days later.
Sporting News

Raptors trade rumors: How Kevin Durant uncertainty could impact Toronto at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The Raptors have long been expected to be among the most active teams at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, which is set for Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET. From Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby to Gary Trent Jr. and possibly even Pascal Siakam, Toronto has a group of players who have been reported in trade rumors and could add value to contending teams looking to bolster their roster.
Sporting News

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar college stats: How many more NBA points could he have scored?

While LeBron James worked on breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time NBA scoring record, there were a few anecdotes that posed an interesting case for how Cap could have scored even more points to build upon his long-standing feat. On one hand, Abdul-Jabbar played more games (1,560) than James (1,410 and counting),...
Sporting News

Russell Westbrook trade details: Lakers land D'Angelo Russell in three-team deal with Timberwolves, Jazz

With the 2023 NBA trade deadline set for Thursday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. ET, the Lakers were pressing to get a deal done to improve their roster and they just took a big swing. Los Angeles is sitting in at 25-30 heading into the trade deadline, two games back from the Play-In Tournament and four games back from a top-six seed in the West. In an attempt to avoid missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the Lakers have made a move to add some depth around LeBron James and Anthony Davis for a postseason push with 27 games remaining.
Sporting News

NBA trade deadline tracker: Latest rumors, news, updates on 2023 deadline day

Let the NBA trade deadline madness begin. Trade season is already underway, kicking off over the weekend with a blockbuster deal that sent the NBA world into a frenzy. The Mavericks made a major move to acquire All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Nets, pairing Luka Doncic with another one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA.
Sporting News

Lakers vs. Thunder ticket prices for LeBron James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record

LeBron James is on the brink of making history and the ticket market has taken notice. James is only 36 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, meaning he could take the scoring crown any game now. The Lakers' next game is set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Thunder at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and all eyes will be on James to see if he can reach his scoring benchmark to set the record.
Sporting News

Infographic: The stats fueling LeBron James' career points record

Bend the knee, there's a new king. For the first time in 39 years, someone other than Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits on the NBA's all-time scoring throne. In his 1,410th career game and in the midst of an age-defying 20th season, LeBron James became officially the NBA's all-time scorer. Ever since...
Sporting News

How to watch Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Damian Lillard: Bucks vs. Trail Blazers start time, TV channel, live stream

Two of the NBA's most electric offensive players will square off in Portland when Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks (36-17) kick off their three-game West Coast road trip on Monday night as one of the hottest teams in the league, riding a seven-game win streak behind some monstrous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 39.4 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists during the streak, which includes two 50-point games and a 40-point performance.
Sporting News

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Wednesday, Feb. 8

There are nine games on Wednesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Spurs-Raptors, Pacers-Heat, and Kings-Rockets games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
