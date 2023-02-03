Celebrate Black History Month With Sling TV

February 1 officially marked the start of Black History Month, and what better way to celebrate than by streaming movies and shows by Black artists, and about Black communities?

Sling TV has released its Black History Month slate, which includes on-demand titles across channels included in its basic plans ($40-55/month), plus titles available with various add-on networks and channel packages. Whether you’re looking for a documentary, a historical drama, or a groundbreaking genre movie by a Black filmmaker, Sling TV has you covered.

Right now, you can take 50% off your first month with Sling TV. The popular streaming platform offers three basic packages: Blue ($40/month), Orange ($40/month), and Orange & Blue ($55/month). With the promotion, you’ll pay just $20 or $27.50 for your first month.

Below, we’ve provided you with your one-stop guide to Black History Month programming on Sling TV.

ALLBLK ($5.99/month add-on)

ALLBLK is a premium add-on that promises to provide you with the best in Black TV and film, with new content added weekly.

Everything But A Man (comedy, romance)

(comedy, romance) Kings (drama)

(drama) Natural Hair: The Movie (documentary)

(documentary) Behind Her Faith (documentary)

(documentary) Equal Standard (thriller)

(thriller) Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def (documentary)

(documentary) The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E (documentary)

AMC+ ($7.99/month add-on)

The AMC+ network add-on includes eight networks: AMC+, AMC, IFC, IFC Films Unlimited, Shudder, BBC America, Sundance TV, and Sundance Now.

Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s (documentary)

(documentary) Anne Boleyn (drama)

(drama) Concussion (drama)

(drama) The Express (drama)

(drama) Detroit (drama)

(drama) The Hurricane (drama)

(drama) A Raisin in the Sun (drama)

(drama) That’s Wild (documentary)

(documentary) The Witness from Balcony of Room 306 (documentary)

(documentary) Sorry to Bother You (comedy)

(comedy) Frankie & Alice (drama)

(drama) Brick City (documentary)

(documentary) The Walking Dead: Best of Morgan (drama)

BET (included with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue)

BET, which stands for Black Entertainment Television, has several specials to commemorate the month, including a news special coproduced with CBS

Black & Iconic (special)

(special) NAACP Image Awards

Tyler Perry’s Sistas , season 5 (comedy, drama)

, season 5 (comedy, drama) Tyler Perry’s The Oval, season 4B (drama)

CNN (included with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue)

United Shades of America (documentary series)

MGM+ ($5/month add-on)

MGM+ is the new name for Epix. The add-on includes four channels: MGM+, MGM+ Hits, MGM+ Marquee, and MGM+ Drive-In, plus on-demand titles.

Fences (drama)

(drama) Come Away (fantasy, drama)

The FX Family of Networks

FX is available with Sling Blue or the bundle plan. FXX and FXM are only available as part of the Hollywood Extra channel bundle add-on ($6/month).

Snowfall (FX, drama)

(FX, drama) BlacKKKlansman (FXM, drama)

(FXM, drama) Hidden Figures (FXM, drama)

(FXM, drama) Get Out (FXX, horror)

(FXX, horror) Queen & Slim (FXX, drama)

IFC Films Unlimited ($6/month add-on)

You can also get IFC Films Unlimted, which streams independent films, as part of the AMC+ bundle.

A Ballerina’s Tale (documentary)

(documentary) The Black Power Mixtape 1967-1975 (documentary)

(documentary) Kiki (documentary)

(documentary) The Land (drama)

(drama) Medicine for Melancholy (drama, romance)

(drama, romance) Passing Strange (documentary)

(documentary) Adulthood (drama)

(drama) Our Song (drama)

NBC (included with Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue)

The Culture Is: Black Women

Showtime ($10/month add-on)

The Showtime add-on includes nine channels plus Showtime’s entire on-demand library.

The Chi (drama)

(drama) Whitney: Can I Be Me (documentary)

(documentary) Selma (drama)

Shudder ($6/month add-on)

This streaming service, which specializes in horror, is also included in the AMC+ bundle.

Eve’s Bayou (drama)

(drama) Horror Noire (horror)

(horror) Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror (documentary)

(documentary) Spiral (horror)

Starz ($9/month add-on)

With the Starz add-on, gain access to 19 live channels plus an on-demand library of movies and original series.

Boyz N The Hood (coming-of-age)

(coming-of-age) Dear White People (comedy, drama)

(comedy, drama) How Stella Got Her Groove Back (romantic comedy, drama)

(romantic comedy, drama) Power Book III: Raising Kanan (crime drama)

(crime drama) The 24th (drama)

(drama) The Equalizer 2 (action)

Sundance Now ($7/month add-on)

Culture-forward content is Sundance Now’s niche. You can also get access to the service with the AMC+ add-on.

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami (documentary)

(documentary) Shake The Dust (documentary)

(documentary) The Trials of Muhammad Ali (documentary)

(documentary) The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (documentary)

(documentary) 16 Bars (documentary)

(documentary) Biggie & Tupac (documentary)

(documentary) The Blood is at the Doorstep (documentary)

(documentary) Dark Girls (documentary)

(documentary) Flex is Kings (documentary)

(documentary) For Ahkeem (documentary)

(documentary) I Am The Blues (documentary)

(documentary) Living On Soul (documentary)

(documentary) Lynch: A History (documentary)

(documentary) Memphis (drama)

(drama) Trouble The Water (documentary)

TBS (included with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue)

Creed (sports drama)

(sports drama) Creed 2 (sports drama)

TNT (included with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue)

Ghosts of Mississippi (drama)

(drama) Judas and the Black Messiah (drama)

(drama) Malcolm X (drama)

(drama) The Color Purple (drama)

(drama) The Great Debaters (drama)

VH1 ($6/month with the Lifestyle Extra channel bundle)

Black Ink Crew Los Angeles

Investigation Discovery (included with Sling Orange, Sling Blue, or Sling Orange & Blue)