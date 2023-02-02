Read full article on original website
Related
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
8 Excuses to get out of Work or School that Only Work in Idaho
When it comes to work and school, there are certain days that nobody wants to go. It can be you stayed up too late the night before, you aren't feeling the best, you are tired, you are overworked, perhaps you are stressed, or maybe your body is telling you to stay down and not functioning properly that day. When it comes to missing days of work, you are only granted so many days off per year. When it comes to school, if you are in college, it is your choice to attend class or not, but you may pay the price for missing. Sometimes you need to have an excuse to miss a day or two, but only so many grandparents and pets can die, and if you aren't sick enough, you may get called out. Sometimes telling the truth is the best way to go, and here are some of the best excuses to skip work that most bosses will not get mad at in Idaho.
New Director Chosen to Lead Idaho Department of Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director to lead Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
Report Lists Idaho Among Most Prosperous States In Country
Prosperity is a measurement of wealth and success. A recent report grouped Idaho among the most affluent states in the country, which might actually have a lot to do with the wave of people that have been leaving their birth states for greener pastures in recent years. In my line...
Idaho Men Spend 7 Hrs A Year Seeking Refuge In Toilet, Data Says
The bathroom in our homes isn't just used to handle the natural (or unnatural) release of body fluids and waste. Locking the door to our toilets is also done as a means to attain security, peace and quiet, and an exit from potential conflict. I'll admit it. I do some...
Do Idahoans Think Biden Took Too Long Taking Out Chinese Balloon?
For the past week, the biggest news story perhaps in the world has centered around the two Chinese "weather balloons" that have been tracked over North and Latin America. Over the weekend, one was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, which has created further tensions between the United States and Chinese military forces.
Idahoans With Crazy Outdoor Skills Can Apply For New Alone Season
If you're familiar with the reality series Alone, then you understand it takes a very unique individual to outlast all other contestants. All indications are pointing to a new season of the highly-popular survival reality series, and the show's creator has given some pointers on how Idaho fans can get on the show.
95.7 KEZJ
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0