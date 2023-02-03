Read full article on original website
Hairstylist & Actress Indicted on Wild Multi-Million Dollar Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzFresno, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Volunteers sought for assisting emergency relief at Central California Food Bank in FresnoD.J. EatonFresno, CA
Arthur Dyson to speak on ‘Touching the Soul: The Poetics of Architecture’ at Fresno Art Museum on February 11D.J. EatonFresno, CA
An entire family targeted in mass shooting in CaliforniaSneha NeupaneGoshen, CA
KMPH.com
Coffee with a cop fundraiser held for fallen officer killed in Selma
REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Reedley Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up to host a Coffee with a Cop fundraiser for the fallen officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Selma. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed on...
KMPH.com
District addresses school threats, lockdowns at Clovis West and Fort Washington
CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — Clovis West High School and Fort Washington Elementary School have had three separate incidents of threats and lockdowns over the past week. Superintendent Dr. Eimear O’Brien said Fresno Police Department believes the threats were “swatting” or prank calls to law enforcement. "The...
KMPH.com
Couple arrested in connection to August murder in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and woman are in custody, accused of a fatal shooting last year in Fresno. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, on N. Cornelia Ave. in the Highway City area of Fresno. When police...
KMPH.com
Sisters reunited 78 years later thanks to DNA test, 'persistent kids'
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — What started as a lunch with her children in Turlock turned into a life-changing event for Esther Vargas of Hanford. “I knew it!” she said, as she spotted her sister, Dolores Staat. “I knew it!”. The two hadn’t seen each other in 78...
KMPH.com
Neighborhood finally repaved after 57 years in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Council President Tyler Maxwell unveiled the complete transformation of some of Fresno's worst neighborhood roads in southeast Fresno. Maxwell said it’s been 57 years since the neighborhood had its street paved. He fulfilled his bold and ambitious promise to repave and repair the roads...
KMPH.com
Annual donut dog walk fundraiser to benefit homeless animals returns to Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Last year's first-ever Donut Dog Walk in Clovis was so successful it is now an annual event. Event coordinators expected about 100 participants but more than 400 people and pets showed up, according to Taylor Mosher with Miss Winkles. Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is...
KMPH.com
Fighting Fentanyl: Showing students the impact of fentanyl
FOX26 News brings you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. We are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of schools to bring you this report. It highlights the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and the County of Fresno to educate communities on the dangers of this drug. This segment...
KMPH.com
Broadway star Audra McDonald coming back to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno-raised Broadway star Audra McDonald is returning to Fresno. The hometown favorite and 6-time Tony Award winner will perform at the Warnor’s Theater in June. McDonald is coming home to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Good Company Players, Fresno’s premier acting company, where...
KMPH.com
Gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced Tuesday for a 2020 attempted murder and shooting spree. The Fresno County DA’s Office says 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, was sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison.
KMPH.com
Vehicles impounded due to illegal sideshows in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several vehicles have been impounded due to an ongoing investigation of illegal sideshows in Fresno. The Traffic Unit with the Fresno Police Department located three more vehicles that they say were involved in intersection takeovers. Two of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Challenger...
KMPH.com
Road rage leads to shooting in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is recovering after deputies say he was shot during a road rage incident in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place near Gettysburg and Palm in central Fresno.
KMPH.com
4 people from Fresno sentenced to prison as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four residents of Fresno have been sentenced to prison terms as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime and gun violence, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced on Monday. Launched in 2001, the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) program is a nationwide...
KMPH.com
Armed man surrenders to SWAT following standoff in Madera County
COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in jail after Madera County Sheriff’s deputies say the SWAT team had to be called to bring him into custody. Monday, around noon, the Madera County SWAT team served a warrant to Joshua Ealand, 49, at home near Road 415 and Ridgecrest Road in Coarsegold.
KMPH.com
Man charged with murder after victim of beating in Clovis dies
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
KMPH.com
Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
KMPH.com
Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
KMPH.com
One injured after house fire in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was injured Monday morning after a house fire in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 11:00 a.m. to a house near Roosevelt and Thomas Avenues for reports of a fire. Crews arrived within four minutes and say they found...
KMPH.com
Low-cost spay and neutering services now available for animals long on the waitlist
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A new program introduced by the City of Fresno is helping families save hundreds of dollars on spay and neutering. The city has partnered with Valley Animal Center and Fresno Humane Animal Services to assist in spaying and neutering dogs and cats at the Fresno Animal Center.
KMPH.com
Attempted murder suspect arrested following shooting, standoff with SWAT in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man wanted for attempted murder is now behind bars in Tulare County. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT was called to help serve an arrest warrant Tuesday afternoon at a home in Terra Bella. Deputies say the suspect, identified as...
