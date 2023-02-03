ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

KMPH.com

Coffee with a cop fundraiser held for fallen officer killed in Selma

REEDLEY, Calif (FOX26) — Reedley Police Department and Fresno County Sheriff's Office teamed up to host a Coffee with a Cop fundraiser for the fallen officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty in Selma. Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot and killed on...
SELMA, CA
KMPH.com

Couple arrested in connection to August murder in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and woman are in custody, accused of a fatal shooting last year in Fresno. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, on N. Cornelia Ave. in the Highway City area of Fresno. When police...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Neighborhood finally repaved after 57 years in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Council President Tyler Maxwell unveiled the complete transformation of some of Fresno's worst neighborhood roads in southeast Fresno. Maxwell said it’s been 57 years since the neighborhood had its street paved. He fulfilled his bold and ambitious promise to repave and repair the roads...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fighting Fentanyl: Showing students the impact of fentanyl

FOX26 News brings you continuing coverage of the dangers of fentanyl. We are partnering with the Fresno County Superintendent of schools to bring you this report. It highlights the partnership between schools, law enforcement, and the County of Fresno to educate communities on the dangers of this drug. This segment...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Broadway star Audra McDonald coming back to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno-raised Broadway star Audra McDonald is returning to Fresno. The hometown favorite and 6-time Tony Award winner will perform at the Warnor’s Theater in June. McDonald is coming home to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of The Good Company Players, Fresno’s premier acting company, where...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Gang member sentenced for attempted murder, shooting spree

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A known gang member was sentenced Tuesday for a 2020 attempted murder and shooting spree. The Fresno County DA’s Office says 31-year-old Misael Gonzalez of Fresno, was sentenced to a determinant term of 15 years followed by an indeterminant term of 85 years to life in prison.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Vehicles impounded due to illegal sideshows in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several vehicles have been impounded due to an ongoing investigation of illegal sideshows in Fresno. The Traffic Unit with the Fresno Police Department located three more vehicles that they say were involved in intersection takeovers. Two of the vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a Challenger...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Road rage leads to shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is recovering after deputies say he was shot during a road rage incident in Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called Sunday around 8:15 p.m. after learning that a shooting had taken place near Gettysburg and Palm in central Fresno.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Armed man surrenders to SWAT following standoff in Madera County

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in jail after Madera County Sheriff’s deputies say the SWAT team had to be called to bring him into custody. Monday, around noon, the Madera County SWAT team served a warrant to Joshua Ealand, 49, at home near Road 415 and Ridgecrest Road in Coarsegold.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man charged with murder after victim of beating in Clovis dies

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The man arrested for the beating death of an elderly man has been formally charged with homicide. Clovis police say 37-year-old Joseph Wright beat the man on Dec. 30th in a parking lot at Clovis and Herndon Avenues while stealing his cell phone. Multiple 911...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Arrest made after officers find guns next to small sleeping child in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man now finds himself behind bars after police say they found two firearms next to a small, sleeping child. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called to a home near Belmont Avenue and Fifth Street regarding a domestic disturbance. When officers arrived,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Teen caught on camera stealing bike from shop in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — The owners of Sierra Bicycle Werks in Visalia are turning to the community for help in identifying a teen who was caught on camera stealing a bike. As seen on video, the teen, wearing a black hoodie and grey pants ponders around for a bit, waiting for those nearby to turn their backs.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Classes resume after reported threat at Clovis West

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Officers from the Fresno Police Department responded to assist the Clovis Unified School District Police Department with a threat of a school shooting at Clovis West High School. The school was placed on lockdown around 9:30 a.m. and the campus was searched by police officers.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

One injured after house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One person was injured Monday morning after a house fire in central Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out around 11:00 a.m. to a house near Roosevelt and Thomas Avenues for reports of a fire. Crews arrived within four minutes and say they found...
FRESNO, CA

