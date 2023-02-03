Read full article on original website
This Local Magic Valley Store Quietly Moves to New Address
With so many stores closing and new ones opening in the last few years, it is hard to keep track of all of them. It seems weekly that stores close in the Magic Valley, and days or weeks later something new has moved in. One day a store will be where it has always been, and a few days or weeks later, you drive by and without notice, it is gone. This has become the norm, but sometimes when a store disappears from its location, it isn't because the store closed. One store in the Magic Valley recently disappeared, but the owner has confirmed that they aren't closed or strictly online, instead they have changed locations.
Despite Natural Beauty in the State, Idaho is Not Romantic Enough
Valentine's Day is less than a week away and many husbands and boyfriends will be panicking about how to not mess it up this year. While to some, it may not be a big deal, not getting your wife or girlfriend something can completely backfire. They may say they don't want anything, but if you take them for their word, you may regret it. Figuring out what to do, what to get, and how to spend the dreaded holiday can be tough at times, but living in Idaho make it even tougher. Despite your best efforts to be romantic, it may not be only you that is unromantic, the state may be working against you as well.
5 Important Things I Learned Driving To Salt Lake City From Twin Falls
I was born and raised in Utah and hopefully, you don't judge me too harshly for that. I still have a lot of family members down in Salt Lake City so I've made the drive dozens of times over the last 15 years. What Is The Drive Like From Idaho...
Interesting & Disturbing Things Private Investigators Can/Can’t Do In Idaho
As defined by PrivateInvestigatorEdu.org, a private investigator is an:. ...independent civilian [investigator] hired by individuals are organizations dealing with civil or criminal matters that require surveillance, documentation, research, or interviews to provide evidence in legal, criminal, or business investigations. WHAT DO private investigators do?. Private investigators can offer Idahoans a...
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
New Director Chosen to Lead Idaho Department of Fish and Game
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director this week. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.
Idahoans With Crazy Outdoor Skills Can Apply For New Alone Season
If you're familiar with the reality series Alone, then you understand it takes a very unique individual to outlast all other contestants. All indications are pointing to a new season of the highly-popular survival reality series, and the show's creator has given some pointers on how Idaho fans can get on the show.
Best Places to Hide From Nuclear Blast in Idaho!
I think my studio is safe. It faces west and the blast wave will probably come from the northeast or northwest. Either Idaho National laboratory or Mountain Home Air Force Base. I suppose will get a wave from the south as Hill Air Force Base is probably on a target...
Do Idahoans Think Biden Took Too Long Taking Out Chinese Balloon?
For the past week, the biggest news story perhaps in the world has centered around the two Chinese "weather balloons" that have been tracked over North and Latin America. Over the weekend, one was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean, which has created further tensions between the United States and Chinese military forces.
