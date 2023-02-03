ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
104.5 The Team

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 The Team

Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?

No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
104.5 The Team

‘Dangerous’ New York State Highway May Cost More To Travel

It may begin to cost more to drive across New York State. Recently the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors authorized the first step of the public toll adjustment process on the New York State Thruway. New York State Thruway Proposed Toll Hike. Before any decision is made,...
104.5 The Team

9 Co-Workers Split $2M Powerball Powerplay Prize-One From Upstate NY

A group of nine lucky co-workers is splitting a two-million-dollar Powerball Powerplay prize from a November drawing. One of the co-workers is from Upstate NY. The Powerball drawing was from November 5th when the co-workers got together and bought the lucky ticket. They played the Powerball option called Powerplay. This allows players to multiply a non-jackpot prize up to ten times. This is added for $1 per game. The Powerplay for this drawing was 2X.
104.5 The Team

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
104.5 The Team

New York State Promised Nurses $1 Billion In Bonuses, But Many Haven’t Seen A Dime

A second round of bonus checks went out to health care workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses.
104.5 The Team

Bye Bye “Banana Trick”! NY Walmarts Make Big Change At Checkout

Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
104.5 The Team

Can Someone Really Arrest You For Breaking These Ten Insane New York Laws?

Since the 22nd century BC, or thereabout, laws have been created by the few, and laws have been followed by the many. Every single day, we wake up, and have to follow a set of laws in order to make it through our day and get to the next one. Most of these make sense: don't kill people, don't steal things, don't run red lights. Those are the laws we know, we understand, and for the most part, we all abide by.
NEW YORK STATE
104.5 The Team

Your Party Will Be a Disaster Without This, New York’s Favorite Super Bowl Snack

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and football fans across the country are scrambling to finalize their Super Bowl party snack lineup. Every group of friends has their individual favorite foods, and every region of the country has selections specific to that area. That being said, there are a few must-haves at every football get-together: pizza, wings, nachos, and enough cold beverages to fill every refrigerator in sight.
NEW JERSEY STATE
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy