Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Storms roll in tomorrow
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but showers and storms roll in around noon. We’ll have off and on rain through the evening and overnight hours. A couple of these storms could be strong, but confidence is low. At this point, we won’t rule out a damaging wind gust or even a brief, weak spin-up. Highs will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in.
wdhn.com
2023 Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade is coming to the Wiregrass!. The parade event brings a whole new experience with candy, beads, food, and entertainment for everyone to enjoy. On Saturday, February 18, the 2023 Krewe Of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade will be held...
wdhn.com
Dothan police searching for missing teen
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Dothan teen. Symaria Green was last seen at her residence located at the 100 Block of Boxwood Court in Dothan on February 2 at 7:00 a.m. Green is known to frequent Martin Homes and...
wdhn.com
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
wdhn.com
Rivals to meet in Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament championship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Regular season area champions Houston Academy hosted area foes Ashford, Northside Methodist and Providence Christian for the semifinals of the Class 3A Area 3 boys basketball tournament. In game one Providence Christian defeated Ashford 74-60. In game two Houston Academy took down Northside Methodist 64-44.
wdhn.com
Samson looking at building a new or remodeling its senior center
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)—It’s been more than a year now since the Samson Senior Center had to temporarily relocate to the city’s library due to structural problems. Recently, the city learned it has been awarded more than 300 thousand dollars from ADECa to either pay for a new center or to renovate the current facility which has several roof leaks.
wdhn.com
Car crash in Barbour Co. kills two after car hits deer
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash in Barbour County has claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before overturning.
wdhn.com
Downtown Enterprise fundraiser for fire victims
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Jennifer Dignazio along with her parents of Enterprise t-Shirts, Inc. came up with the fundraiser campaign. The proceeds from their sale go to benefit the three small businesses and a historic two-story residence was destroyed by the blaze. As a fellow small business, the family...
wdhn.com
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience.
wdhn.com
Alabama veterinarian shot during horse riding event; witness speaks out
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The Rocky Creek Field Trial, a horseback riding competition event where riders can train their bird dogs, is usually held in a quiet remote area but it quickly turned violent this past weekend after a woman was shot in the leg. “We would have...
wdhn.com
“Walking Dead” actor to appear in a Henry Co. courtroom next week
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — An Alabama man who has acted in several movies and TV shows including, “The Walking Dead” is facing multiple charges in Henry County. Jeremy Brandon Carroll, 40 of Abbeville is charged with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of obstructing governmental operation.
wdhn.com
Enterprise wants feedback for the future of downtown
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN) — The City of Enterprise is wanting community feedback regarding the future of the city’s downtown district in a new survey. The Downtown Overlay District survey, created by the Main Street Enterprise Board of Directors and the Main Street Enterprise Design and Economic Vitality Committees, will be used to make a proposal for the Enterprise City Council.
wdhn.com
Troy student discovers new oceanic species
TROY, Ala (WDHN) — A graduate student at Troy University has discovered a new species of microscopic mud dragon and named it after her beloved late brother. According to Troy University, Madison Kennedy, a Troy graduate student working on her master’s thesis, saw that while studying mud dragons, a few of them looked different from others she had observed.
wdhn.com
No state prisoners were released from Coffee Co.
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— One sheriff in the Wiregrass doesn’t expect to see any of the newly released prisoners coming back to his county. Over the last week, some 304 state inmates have been released before the end of their sentences. On Tuesday, another 82 are expected to...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect in armed robbery leads police on chase, gets away, DCSO
MIDLAND CITY, Ala (WDHN) — Authorities are looking for a suspect wanted for holding up a convenience store early Monday morning who got away after a police chase through Dale County. According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, on Tuesday, February 7, a Midland City Police Officer saw the...
wdhn.com
Local educator receives lifetime achievement award for gifted education
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A local teacher has received a lifetime achievement award from the Alabama Association for Gifted Children. Every year the AAGC take nominations for this award and most of the nominations favored Karen Mann. Mann is a Troy graduate and former Houston County Schools teacher who...
wdhn.com
Officer struck by car in attempt to break-up fighting in street, BPD
BLAKELY, Ga. (WDHN) — A Blakely officer was struck by a car after attempting to stop multiple people fighting in the street, according to officials. On Sunday around 7:20 p.m., Blakely Police Officers received reports of gunshots in the 700 block of North Main Street in Blakely. A secondary responding officer observed another fight in progress in the 100 Block of Main Street.
wdhn.com
Troy University Police arrest vehicle break-in suspects
TROY, Ala (WDHN) —Three Troy residents were arrested after Troy University and City Police say they broke into multiple vehicles over a two-day span. According to Troy University Police Department Chief George Beaudry, around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, officers responded to Fraternity Row regarding a vehicle that had been burglarized.
wdhn.com
Man arrested, accused of choking woman and fleeing, JCSO
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WDHN) — A man in Jackson County was arrested after deputies say he choked a woman and fled into the woods. On Monday, February 6, deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Round Lake in reference to a domestic disturbance.
wdhn.com
Houston County DA office to look into defensive strategy against improper use of ankle monitors
(WDHN) — The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is committed to resolving issues with ankle monitoring like the lack of tracking defendants that are on parole or probation. “Especially if you got a guy charged with capital murder out on bond,” Russ Goodman said. This comes after...
Comments / 0