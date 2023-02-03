DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 50s. Thursday starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies, but showers and storms roll in around noon. We’ll have off and on rain through the evening and overnight hours. A couple of these storms could be strong, but confidence is low. At this point, we won’t rule out a damaging wind gust or even a brief, weak spin-up. Highs will peak in the low to middle 70s before the rain moves in.

