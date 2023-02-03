ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Upworthy

Adorable toddler sticks up for her mom at home and doles out financial advice to her elder brothers

Kids sometimes speak the truth in the simplest way possible. They do not know how to mince words and that's the best part about them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a child had an important point to make to her brother who wanted to eat at Mcdonald's. She says to him, “Why do you want McDonald’s when she didn’t even get paid yet?” He responds, "Ya I want. I was gonna starve." She straight away tells him, "Starve on that's what you can do and that's what you can do." He says, "You starve on." She gets upset and tells him in an angry tone, "Because my ma doesn't have the money yet." Her expressions are just like an adult in the video and it's hilarious to watch it. The video has about 55,000 upvotes and is captioned, "Sticking up for her mum because she hasn't been paid yet."
bookriot.com

Teaching Banned Books: MELISSA by Alex Gino

In 2015, Alex Gino published George, the story of a transgender 4th grade girl learning to accept herself and to come out to her loved ones. In 2021, to remedy their mistake of deadnaming the main character, Gino re-released the book as Melissa. Regardless of title, Melissa has made the American Librarian Association’s top ten list of most banned and challenged books every year through 2020.
Syracuse.com

Parents everywhere: ‘Hey Marie Kondo, welcome to reality’ (Surviving Parenting)

Americans have always been swimming in “stuff.” When the pandemic hit, many of us discovered we were also drawing in all that stuff. Enter Marie Kondo with her perfectly timed and flawlessly delivered approach to reducing clutter and “finding joy” in our things. For a while, Kondo’s mantra was hard to escape and thrift stores nationwide felt the phenomena as shelves overflowed with accumulated excess.
abovethelaw.com

An In-House Perk: Uncloseted Parenting

Unless you have been living under a rock or have better things to do than partake in spilled tea about lawyers behaving badly, then you have no doubt heard of how one male law firm lawyer recently texted his female colleague, blasting her for leaving the firm, after returning from maternity leave.
104.5 The Team

23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges

Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
HAWAII STATE
macaronikid.com

My Story: Parenting THAT Child

🙋A show of hands, families: Who is a parent of THAT child?. You know, the child who loves to play with other children, but sometimes antagonizes, is hands-on, and pushes other children's buttons too? How about a child who has shown an interest and maybe even talent in music, but has been asked to not return to a music class because he was disruptive socializing with other children? Has your child one minute been playing beautifully with friends and then the next minute out of nowhere pull down their pants to try to be funny?
104.5 The Team

Bye Bye “Banana Trick”! NY Walmarts Make Big Change At Checkout

Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
104.5 The Team

Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs

In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
GLENVILLE, NY
kidsactivitiesblog.com

10 Simple Homemade Valentines for Toddlers Through Kindergarteners!

Want to make some homemade Valentine cards this year? Well, we have some great homemade Valentine cards ideas that are perfect for kids of all ages like toddlers, preschoolers, and even elementary aged kids. These homemade Valentines Day card ideas are great whether you’re at home or in the classroom.
104.5 The Team

104.5 The Team

Schenectady, NY
ABOUT

104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York.

