Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender teacher dismissed for sharing 'inappropriate' TikTok videos with Maine middle school students
A parent said that students shared the videos via group chats, getting around some of the controls parents had implemented to control their children's social media use.
Woman picks up Hitchhiker who turned out to be an angel, what he said was shocking.
Linda Markowitz tells her story about picking up a man on the side of the road who turned out to be an angel.And what this man said and did was pretty shocking, and the events that followed will make you really question why he was even there.
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Upworthy
Adorable toddler sticks up for her mom at home and doles out financial advice to her elder brothers
Kids sometimes speak the truth in the simplest way possible. They do not know how to mince words and that's the best part about them. In a video uploaded on Reddit, a child had an important point to make to her brother who wanted to eat at Mcdonald's. She says to him, “Why do you want McDonald’s when she didn’t even get paid yet?” He responds, "Ya I want. I was gonna starve." She straight away tells him, "Starve on that's what you can do and that's what you can do." He says, "You starve on." She gets upset and tells him in an angry tone, "Because my ma doesn't have the money yet." Her expressions are just like an adult in the video and it's hilarious to watch it. The video has about 55,000 upvotes and is captioned, "Sticking up for her mum because she hasn't been paid yet."
TODAY.com
Teachers share haunting stories following classroom shooting by a 6-year-old in Virginia
When news broke that a 6-year-old in Virginia shot teacher Abigail Zwerner in her classroom on Jan. 6, the nation collectively gasped. Some teachers had a different reaction. Jessi Casler says she felt extremely angry for Zwerner and all her fellow educators — but not shocked. Casler, a fourth...
bookriot.com
Teaching Banned Books: MELISSA by Alex Gino
In 2015, Alex Gino published George, the story of a transgender 4th grade girl learning to accept herself and to come out to her loved ones. In 2021, to remedy their mistake of deadnaming the main character, Gino re-released the book as Melissa. Regardless of title, Melissa has made the American Librarian Association’s top ten list of most banned and challenged books every year through 2020.
These Celebrities Are Coming to Saratoga for the X-Files Fan Fest
If you were watching television in the 1990's, there is a good chance you were watching The X-Files. This sci-fi mystery series starring David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a very impactful and impressionable run from 1993 - 2002. Now you have the chance to see some of the actors and actresses that helped make the show a huge success.
‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Returning For Upstate NY Appearance
William Shatner is making visits to the Empire State a regular thing. The Capitan Kirk legend is getting ready to beam back down to Upstate New York this summer to spend some more time at the 'Star Trek Orignal Series Set Tour." According to New York Upstate, Shatner will be...
Parents everywhere: ‘Hey Marie Kondo, welcome to reality’ (Surviving Parenting)
Americans have always been swimming in “stuff.” When the pandemic hit, many of us discovered we were also drawing in all that stuff. Enter Marie Kondo with her perfectly timed and flawlessly delivered approach to reducing clutter and “finding joy” in our things. For a while, Kondo’s mantra was hard to escape and thrift stores nationwide felt the phenomena as shelves overflowed with accumulated excess.
20 New York Celebrities Available on Cameo, How Much Do They Charge?
When I was a kid we had little to no access to our favorite musicians, athletes and movie stars. We had 3 television channels and magazines in the mail to keep us up to date with the latest from stage to screen. In 2023, not only do you have unprecedented access, you can even get celebrities to deliver a message specifically for you, for a price.
abovethelaw.com
An In-House Perk: Uncloseted Parenting
Unless you have been living under a rock or have better things to do than partake in spilled tea about lawyers behaving badly, then you have no doubt heard of how one male law firm lawyer recently texted his female colleague, blasting her for leaving the firm, after returning from maternity leave.
23 Delicious New York State Burger Challenges
Have you ever wanted to compete in a food eating challenge or competition? You should consider taking on one of these 23 burger challenges. Let's be honest for a moment. With all amazing things throughout history, the origin can be unclear and confusing. Don't expect any less for the history of hamburgers. Since at least the 1890s, "hamburger steak sandwiches" have been advertised in U.S. newspapers from New York to Hawaii. So who invented this?
macaronikid.com
My Story: Parenting THAT Child
🙋A show of hands, families: Who is a parent of THAT child?. You know, the child who loves to play with other children, but sometimes antagonizes, is hands-on, and pushes other children's buttons too? How about a child who has shown an interest and maybe even talent in music, but has been asked to not return to a music class because he was disruptive socializing with other children? Has your child one minute been playing beautifully with friends and then the next minute out of nowhere pull down their pants to try to be funny?
Bye Bye “Banana Trick”! NY Walmarts Make Big Change At Checkout
Have you heard of the “banana trick”? Let’s say you have a bone-in porterhouse steak that costs $14 per pound at a grocery store. You also know bananas are a much cheaper 53-cents per pound. So when you check out, you choose a self-scan lane and instead of scanning the porterhouse barcode, you enter the produce code for bananas, weigh your steak on the scanner, then slip it in your bag for a very lucrative, very illegal deal on dinner.
Local Veteran Trekked 4000 Miles to Raise Funds for Service Dogs
In September of 2022, Glenville veteran Jimmy Thomas left his hometown on a perilous journey. He kayaked down the coast to Florida, after which he turned around and rode his bike all the way back home. Just barely 5 months after making the 4,000 mile trek, Thomas returned home on Saturday, February 4th to over 100 people cheering him on outside of the Glenville Empire State Aerosciences Museum. This is just one of many voyages he's completed, all for a good cause: to raise money for veterans' service dogs. He explains to Natasha Vaughn-Holdridge at the The Daily Gazette how it costs, on average, about $50,000 to have a service dog, which is something not many veterans can afford.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
10 Simple Homemade Valentines for Toddlers Through Kindergarteners!
Want to make some homemade Valentine cards this year? Well, we have some great homemade Valentine cards ideas that are perfect for kids of all ages like toddlers, preschoolers, and even elementary aged kids. These homemade Valentines Day card ideas are great whether you’re at home or in the classroom.
Safer Internet Day: What parents need to discuss with their kids in this day and age
LOS ANGELES, CA (CBS Newspath) – On this “Safer Internet Day “.. safety experts are focusing on children and encouraging parents to talk to their kids about life online. Dina Demetrius shows us, while the conversations can be difficult, they are vital. This Minnesota mother says her 14-year-old son thought he was chatting with a […]
The Countdown: Violence in schools among students
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we focus on a recent string of violence in schools among students.
104.5 The Team
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0