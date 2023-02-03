Read full article on original website
WLUC
Ore Dock BotEco Center holds Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette-based non-profit is holding a quilt fundraiser for Room at the Inn. From now until February 22, the Ore Dock BotEco Center is accepting $10 donations as part of its Wrapped in Warmth fundraiser. You will be entered into a drawing to win 1 of 5 locally donated quilts.
WLUC
Yoopers enjoy warm winter weather
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - It might be Feb. but U.P. residents got a taste of spring on Feb. 8. Snow and ice began to melt in Marquette County as temperatures climbed over 40 degrees. Some took advantage of this by going for walks and enjoying the sunshine. Daniel Hall...
WLUC
UPAWS to host Valentine’s Day Event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, UPAWS is hosting its Valentine’s Day Empty the Shelter event. The Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring the Empty the Shelters Valentine’s Day event Thursday through Sunday. The adoption fee will be waived for cats and dogs one year and up. All small critters will have their fees waived, regardless of their age.
WLUC
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
WLUC
Event to offer resources, highlight small business across the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This year’s annual meeting and SBAM business success meeting is happening at NMU’s Northern Center February 16. Every year the group uses the meeting as an opportunity to highlight the work of small businesses across Upper Michigan, as well as provide resources and information for small business owners and entrepreneurs.
WLUC
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
WLUC
Iron Mountain shoe store can gear you up for all seasons
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain shoe and clothing store has all the gear to keep you dry and warm this winter. TV6′s Tia Trudgeon catches up with Kari Carlson, the general manager at Step Ahead Boots and Clothing, to find out what brands are carried in store and what’s trending this season.
WLUC
‘Dentistry of the Heart’ will return to Iron Mountain for 17th year
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A free dental work event in Dickinson County is back this month. The John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain has hosted its “Dentistry of the Heart” program for 17 years. It provides free dental care for anyone 18 or older in need. Staff hope to serve around 200 people. The program provides provide cleanings, extractions, and fillings.
WLUC
Eagle Mine, Lake Superior Community Partnership seek community input for Marquette County trails master plan
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents now have the chance to weigh in on the future of the county’s recreational trail system. Monday evening at the Powell Township Hall, representatives from the Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP), IMBA Trail Solutions, Simply Superior Consulting and Eagle Mine held a public input session.
WLUC
American Legion Post 44 to host fundraiser for Air Force veteran
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Legion will demonstrate how veterans take care of their own this weekend. American Legion Post 44 invites the community to attend a fundraiser this Saturday. The event will help the post’s Veteran Services Officer Richard Jacobson. Jacobson is a 15-year Air Force veteran....
WLUC
UPHCS awarded Advancing Maternal Health Equity Grant for 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Health Care Solutions (UPHCS) and the Region 1 Perinatal Collaborative have been awarded $50,000 in grant funding for the Upper Peninsula Maternal Opioid Misuse (UP MOM) Model program through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation.
WLUC
The Courtyards Bar, Huron Mountain Bakery teaming up to bring you a night of sweet treats
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Grab your sweetie for a night of sweet treats at The Courtyards Bar. It’s teaming up with Huron Mountain Bakery to bring you ‘Cookies and Cocoa’. At the bar, you’ll have the chance to build your own hot cocoa with plenty of options,...
WLUC
Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
WLUC
Iron Mountain Public Schools celebrates counselors during national recognition week
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools across the country are celebrating the work counselors do for students. The first full week of February is National School Counseling Week. Iron Mountain Public Schools has one counselor and one student success coach available for students. Both staff members try and meet the...
WLUC
UPDATE: Escanaba apartment fire started by toddler using lighter
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety Officers responded to a structure fire at the Sand Hill Town Homes apartment complex Monday around 5:45 p.m. Witnesses saw flames and smoke coming out of a window. When officers arrived on scene, the entire living room was engulfed in flames. Officers quickly...
WLUC
Relief for buyers? Realtor Stephanie Jones has the latest on the UP housing market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On a national level, there’s some relief to the housing market as interest rates fall slightly and more homes are going up for sale. Marquette-based Realtor Stephanie Jones says it’s still a competitive market in the Upper Peninsula, and buyers better prepare to pay up.
WLUC
Escanaba Boys Basketball team returns to action
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eskymos returned to action on the basketball court Monday night. Students and staff are still grieving the loss of Tara and Jerry Weaver. On Jan. 27, the couple was killed in a car crash on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game. They left behind three children, two of which are still at Escanaba High School. Their son, Lukas Weaver played Monday night as the Eskymos hosted the Marinette Marines.
WLUC
Marquette County Board of Commissioners passes Strategic Plan for next five years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board of Commissioners met Tuesday. On the agenda was a dual point of entry bid recommendation and a consideration to relocate Central Dispatch. The Board of Commissioners also passed the Strategic Plan for 2023 through 2028. Its top priorities include providing quality services, providing economic development and environmental upkeep.
WLUC
Escanaba sees increase in car thefts, officials give tips on how to keep your car safe
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba is seeing an increase in car thefts this winter. Escanaba Public Safety Road Sergeant Sam Carr says stolen car cases have increased significantly in the city compared to a year ago. “Last year about this time we had no reports of a stolen vehicle,...
WLUC
Iron Mountain Police arrest man after high-speed chase
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A 24-year-old Wisconsin man is in jail following a high-speed chase in Iron Mountain Monday morning. The Iron Mountain Police Department said an IMPD officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for a white pickup truck on Carpenter Avenue near F Street around 11:25 a.m. Monday. The truck, however, fled East-bound on F Street as the officer approached the truck on foot.
