ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Escanaba Eskymos returned to action on the basketball court Monday night. Students and staff are still grieving the loss of Tara and Jerry Weaver. On Jan. 27, the couple was killed in a car crash on US-2 while driving to their son’s basketball game. They left behind three children, two of which are still at Escanaba High School. Their son, Lukas Weaver played Monday night as the Eskymos hosted the Marinette Marines.

ESCANABA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO