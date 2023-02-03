Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
“You got a $200 million contract, and you want people in the NBA to think you hood, to think you gangster” - Shannon Sharpe calls out Ja Morant over alleged gun incident
Sharpe believes something has to change for Morant, otherwise the Grizzlies star is putting himself in harm's way.
Lakers Talk 3-Team Trade; Westbrook to Mavs on Buyout?
With less than 24 hours to go until the NBA trade deadline, things are starting to heat up, as multiple reports say the Los Angeles Lakers are in talks with the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves for a potential three-team trade. In this proposed deal, the Lakers would be sending...
Social Media Reacts to Jeanie Buss’ Interaction with Dwyane Wade
LeBron James made NBA history Tuesday night by becoming the No. 1 scorer in NBA history. Several videos of James’ shot and celebration were trending online. But there was one video away from the action that garnered attention as well. Los Angeles Lakers president Jeanie Buss was seen giving...
LeBron James Delivers Massive Ratings for TNT
A watershed moment in NBA history Tuesday night received an appropriately large television audience. The Thunder’s 133-130 win over the Lakers—during which Los Angeles star LeBron James became the all-time leading scorer in NBA history—drew 3 million viewers to TNT, the network’s largest non-Opening Night regular-season audience in five years.
Al Horford, Other Celtics Downgraded on Injury Report vs. Sixers
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Boston Celtics for the second time this season, with the race for the top spot in the conference starting to heat up. While the Sixers center Joel Embiid is the only player they could be without on Wednesday night, currently listed as questionable with left foot soreness, the Celtics could be without a few players.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics Preview
On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics for only the second time this season. In their first meeting, the current conference leaders came out on top, 126-117, after Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum combined for 70 points. Yet, since this meeting, the Sixers have only improved, climbing...
3 Reasons Why OG Anunoby An Unnecessary Addition To Pelicans
New Orleans, La. - The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 24 hours away and all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors. Every team has reason to call about either Pascal Siakam, Fred Van Vleet, Gary Trent Jr., or OG Anunoby. The bidding war might push the price up past what the Pelicans gave up for CJ McCollum.
Report: LA Clippers Interested in Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers have traded veteran point guard Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz. Westbrook is expected to reach a buy out with Utah, and the LA Clippers reportedly have interest in signing him. LA's interest was reported by Chris Haynes, who Tweeted, "Should Russell Westbrook secure a buyout from the Utah Jazz after the three-team trade is complete, the Los Angeles Clippers are said to have interest in the star guard, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport."
Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon
With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland out vs. Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland will miss Wednesday night's game against the visiting Detroit Pistons. Mitchell will be sidelined with groin soreness and Garland will be out due to thumb soreness. Mitchell was held out of five of Cleveland's six games from Jan. 18-27 due to the same injury, while Garland hasn't missed a game since Jan. 4.
Report: Warriors Now Open to Trading James Wiseman
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors had started the season exploring the idea of playing their younger players more and more, but it seems like those days may be coming to an end. According to a report from Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the...
Porzingis makes eight 3s as Wizards beat Hornets, end skid
Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and the Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 118-104 on Wednesday night to stop a three-game skid. Deni Avdija had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 17 points and 10 assists for the Wizards,...
What NBA coaches have to say about LeBron James’ career
LOS ANGELES — Throughout the season as LeBron James has closed in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, reporters have asked opposing coaches for their thoughts on James, who entered the NBA out of St. Vincent-St. Mary High in Akron, Ohio, at 18 years old. Here's a sampling of...
2023 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
The NBA trade deadline is here and time is running out for teams who want to bolster their roster for the final stretch of the regular season. All trades must be completed by 3 p.m. EST on February 9th. Each completed trade is listed below. Jan. 23. Lakers get: Rui...
