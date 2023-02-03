Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Space Job #1, out tomorrow from writer David . Gorman, artist Alvaro Sarraseca, and colorist Jordi Excuin Llorach. After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef’s assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something’s going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.

