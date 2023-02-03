Read full article on original website
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game—The Alliance’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game—The Alliance #4, hitting spinner racks tomorrow from writer/artist Sophie Campbell, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer Nate Widick. A forgotten past. A second mutation. The manifestation of unimaginable mystic powers. The experiments wrought on her...
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
No More Goblins? Previewing ‘Gold Goblin’ #4
“Norman was handed his first losses throughout DARK WEB, but he’s not about to make it a habit. His first target? Jack O’Lantern. But is Norman still in someone else’s crosshairs? Will this new zeal lead him down the dark path that we all know he’s headed toward? You better believe it.”
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
Preview: Face-To-Face With The Past In ‘Koshchei In Hell’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koshchei In Hell #2, releasing Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Stenbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. After reaching the ruins of Pandemonium, Koshchei the Deathless comes face-to-face with someone from Hellboy’s past. Hope grows thin when they reveal their plans for the ruined realm, and Koshchei once again finds himself in the fight of his life or death, as the case may be.
Looks Like We’ve Got A Good Old Fashion Book Burning In ‘Gospel’ #4 Preview
“A partnership undone a friendship severed. The looming specter of failure beckons for Pitt and Matilde. Alone an impenetrable and forbidding folk legend stands between Matilde and the object of her desire and there’s no way through without confronting her own demons”.
Preview: ‘Godzilla- Monsters And Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #5, out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. It’s King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and...
Preview: A Dream Job Quickly Turns Into A Nightmare In ‘Space Job’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Space Job #1, out tomorrow from writer David . Gorman, artist Alvaro Sarraseca, and colorist Jordi Excuin Llorach. After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef’s assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something’s going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.
Static Is Back For A Second Season In ‘Static: Shadows Of Dakota’ #1 Preview
Though Virgil and his friends might have been able to stop the government’s off-the-books prison operations in Dakota, a powerful new threat lurks in the shadows. The mysterious Ebon is cutting a bloody swath through the underworld on a single-minded quest to find his brother. Against this backdrop of exploding violence, innocent people are finding themselves in the crossfire. The breakout creative team of Nikolas Draper-Ivey and Vita Ayala have returned to make Static’s life, and Dakota City, very complicated indeed—you’ve never felt shocks like these!”
Monkey Business: Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #11
“Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?”
Previewing Image Comics Time-Twisting Series ‘Time Before Time’ #20
“In Arcola robots are public enemy number one…which is bad news for Kevin. As he and Nadia search for a way for him to escape the city Theresa begins to grow suspicious. Elsewhere Marston makes his move to seize control of The Syndicate.”
Preview: Unwanted Reminders Of The Past In ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ #57
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog #57, dropping tomorrow from writer Ian Flynn, artist Adam Bryce Thomas, colorist Matt Herms, and letterer Shawn Lee. With Surge finally out of their quills, the Restoration turns their attention to bringing down the Eggperial City. It’s growing, volatile, and...
Nightmare Horror Features Large In ‘Ghost Rider’ #11 Preview
“HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.”
