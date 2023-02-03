ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Could Land Biggest Steal as Backup QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking with Mitch Trubisky as their backup quarterback as of now, but with NFL free agency and the draft ahead of them, it's hard to imagine them not finding a better option than a $10 million backup QB. If the Steelers decided to move...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?

FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
Tri-City Herald

Crunch Time for Devin Hester’s Second Hall of Fame Bid

Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower came into the NFL as an assistant with the Houston Texans in 2006 when Devin Hester first started returning kicks and punts for the Bears. To his mind, there is no doubt Hester's name should be announced as a member of the Pro Football...
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf Joining 21 Savage, Others at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will get a chance to show off his impressive athleticism at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, as he'll be playing for Team Dwyane Wade at the All-Star Celebrity Game, per an announcement Tuesday. Metcalf's team includes NBA legend Wade, rapper 21 Savage, singer/songwriter...
SEATTLE, WA
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Roger Goodell says there is ‘no going back’ to old Pro Bowl format

PHOENIX — Following the success of the first Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas last weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday there’s “no going back” to the old format. “There were 52,000 people there; paying customers that really enjoyed the experience,” Goodell said during a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Tom Brady Take, Ravens Lamar Jackson Trade: Falcons’ Grady Jarrett ‘Couldn’t Agree More’

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett is no stranger to being associated with controversy surrounding now-retired quarterback Tom Brady. Following a crucial sack in a Week 5 matchup that ultimately proved to be the difference between the Falcons and Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on what seemed to be a routine takedown.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

National Outlet “Loves” Tennessee’s Offense

Head coach Josh Heupel is one of the best offensive minds in college football. He maximizes the quarterback position, which is the most critical part for an offensive mind. It's why many aren't worried about Tennessee losing quarterback Hendon Hooker, offensive tackle Darnell Wright, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Wright and Hyatt could become first-round picks, while Hooker has been garnering some attention.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Why the Colts are Secure at Left Tackle for the Future

As the Indianapolis Colts' head coaching search heats up and approaches a hire, they also have to contemplate offseason moves and re-signings. One area that was surprisingly good for Indianapolis through their brutally bad 2022 season was the left tackle position. Initially, the season started with Matt Pryor, who immediately fell out of favor and was benched in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos for the rookie out of Central Michigan University, Bernhard Raimann. Raimann would struggle at first but quickly found his rhythm and consistently blocked at a high rate for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Former Dodgers Prospect Signs Minor-League Deal with Tigers

Former Dodgers prospect DJ Peters has signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers. Peters spent most of last season playing with the Lotte Giants of the Korean Baseball Organization. He was released by Lotte in July and signed in September with the Nationals, but he became a minor-league free agent when the 2022 season ended.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Top 3 Offensive Needs for Titans To Address in 2023

NASHVILLE — We're rapidly approaching the NFL's free agency period, which starts on March 15. With that in mind, here are three positions that I believe the Tennessee Titans need to look at addressing in 2023. Let's break down their roster at wide receiver, on the interior or the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX

