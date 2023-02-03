Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Little League hosts meet and greet — seeks team sponsors
Are you interested in sponsoring a little league team for the 2023 season?. If so — would like to meet the current board of directors?. We would love for you to come out for a meet and greet event from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday Feb 8 at the Susanville Community Center, 95 Weatherlow St. The event features a nacho bar and dessert. RSVP to [email protected]
Lassen County News
Lien Sale Feb. 21
Notice of lien sale to be held on the 21st day of February 2023 at 10:00 A.M. The Lien Sale will be conducted pursuant to “California Self Storage Facility Act” 21700 thru 21716.The sale will be conducted at Bunyan Road Security Storage, 1655 Paul Bunyan Rd, Susanville, California 96130. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Household Goods.
Lassen County News
Lassen High School Daily Bulletin
Purchase them in the Student Center through Feb. 13. $3 a song and $10 a song plus a treat. Get your poodle skirts and white tees out for the Reverse Dance on Feb. 18. Girls — this is your turn to ask a guy to be your date at the Sock Hop.
Lassen County News
Joanne McElrath seeks sentencing change
Joanna McElrath, a former Miss Lassen County who pleaded guilty to the premeditated and deliberate first-degree murder of her husband, off-duty Susanville Police Office Robert McElrath, on Jan. 1, 2011, has filed a resentencing petition in Lassen County Superior Court. On Jan. 17, 2023, visiting Lassen County Judge Candace Beason held a prima facie hearing regarding her resentencing and then scheduled both a status hearing and an order to show cause hearing in Lassen County Superior Court at 1:30 p.m. May 4, 2023.
Lassen County News
Public Works Department seeks public comment
The Lassen County Public Works Department is developing its Off-Highway Vehicle draft grant application that will be submitted to the California Department of Parks and Recreation on March 6, 2023. The application will be available for public review from March 7, to May 1, 2023. The public is invited to...
Lassen County News
DA responds to Lassen News’ request for McElrath information
Lassen County District Attorney Melyssa Rios responded to Lassen News’ request for information regarding the resentencing petition filed by Joanna McElrath. Here is her statement regarding the changes in the law that may allow a different sentence for McElrath. Here is her statement. To clarify the law changes to...
Lassen County News
Traffic stop leads to two arrests
A Westwood man and a Susanville woman are in custody after a Feb. 1 traffic stop in the city of Susanville. According to a statement from the LCSO, about 11 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, deputies from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop within the city limits of Susanville. The driver was identified as Brian Wayne Pitts, 31, of Westwood. Daisy Marie Mayfield, 39, of Susanville was identified as the passenger in the vehicle.
Lassen County News
Police warn residents not to participate in Tik-Tok challenge
According to a statement from the Susanville Police Department, residents should not participate in Tik-Tok Orbeez Challenge because it’s both illegal and dangerous. Officers were dispatched to the area of the Spirit Gas Station about 6:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 to investigate a report of Orbeez Gel BB’s fired from a moving vehicle on Main Street at pedestrians.
Lassen County News
Citizen’s tip leads to alleged burglar’s arrest
An alleged serial burglar is in custody thanks to a citizen’s tip to the Susanville Police Department. According to a statement from the SPD, officers were dispatched to the Lassen National Forest Service Yard located at Fifth Street and Grand Avenue on a report of a suspicious person walking inside the gated area about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5.
Lassen County News
Vehicle stop leads to two arrests
A Doyle man and a Janesville man are in custody following a Friday evening traffic stop. According to a statement from the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, deputies conducted a vehicle stop in the Janesville area for vehicle code violations. Deputies identified the driver...
Comments / 0