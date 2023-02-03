NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Although the annual salary for Nebraska State Senators remains at $12,000, candidates are continuing to spend more and more while campaigning. The Nebraska Examiner has reported that at least one candidate in 19 of the 25 races for the Nebraska Legislature in 2022 exceeded six figures in expenditures by the general election. In nine of those races, both general election candidates spent more than $100,000. Together, these candidates raised about $6.7 million and spent $6.5 million to run for the Legislature. In four races, combined candidate spending exceeded $550,000.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO