Peach County, GA

José Rivera
5d ago

the bill doesn't address school discipline policies that allow for students to go virtually unpunished for constantly interfering with the education process.

13WMAZ

Dogfighting penalties in Georgia to be tougher if this state law passes

ATLANTA — Georgia could convict more people of dogfighting-related crimes and send them to prison for longer stretches under a bill advancing in the state Senate. The Senate Public Safety Committee voted 6-3 Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 68, which would apply Georgia's racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations law to dogfighting. Applying the state RICO law would result in prison sentences of five to 20 years for convictions, up from one to 10 years now.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia lawmakers push to increase state's minimum wage

ATLANTA — A group of Georgia lawmakers is pushing to increase the state's minimum wage to $15/hr. Currently, the state's minimum wage is $5.15/hr. It's one of the lowest minimum wages in the nation, alongside Wyoming, while the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25/hr. and has remained at that level since 2009.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed Georgia legislation would lessen licensing requirements, proponents say

(The Center Square) — Proponents say a pair of proposed bills would cut down on the red tape facing providers of services that require occupational licenses. House Bill 155 would provide a pathway for the spouses of firefighters, health care providers and law enforcement officers who move to Georgia to immediately secure an occupational license if they hold a license in their previous state of residence and are in good standing. ...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS submits waivers to benefit DFCS

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS has recently submitted waivers to the USDA to request improved outcomes of DFCS customers and workers. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is committed to transforming its systems and work to meet its goals of serving customers. In support of these efforts, DHS has submitted seven requests in recent months to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) for waivers to improve outcomes for Division of Family & Children Services customers and benefits workers. Three of seven waivers have been approved, and the remaining four – pending FNS consideration and approval – will help ensure children and families get the services they need in a timely manner, enhance work processes and supports, and improve caseworker effectiveness.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Gwinnett County lawmaker says Georgia’s arrest record prevents minorities from getting jobs

A Gwinnett County lawmaker told Channel 2 Action News Georgia’s arrest record system is preventing many poor and black and brown people from getting jobs. Channel 2′S Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson spoke to the lawmaker who said the system needs to change. Representative Gregg Kennard introduced a bill for those who have been arrested but never charged and sometimes never even convicted but still have criminal records. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Bart Davis named 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year

DOERUN — Bart Davis doesn’t seek out accolades or praise, but through an impressive dedication to his farm and the industry, honor found him at this year’s Georgia Ag Forecast presentation, where he was recognized as 2023 Georgia Farmer of the Year. University of Georgia College of...
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Black Voters Matter responds to attempts to prosecute Black organizers for illegal campaigning in the state of Georgia

GEORGIA – Today, Black Voters Matter (BVM) responds to complaints of illegal campaigning during a press conference following the Georgia State Elections Board Hearing. In this case, the Secretary of State’s Office first found that BVM and its partners were in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning, but on February 1, 2023, the Georgia Secretary […] The post <strong>Black Voters Matter responds to attempts to prosecute Black organizers for illegal campaigning in the state of Georgia</strong> appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb finishes minimum wage raises for government workers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and County Commissioners completed the second and final phase of raising the minimum wage for consolidated government employees to $15 per hour. “Our team is made up of great people, and we need to make sure we find ways to take care...
MACON, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees

“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
