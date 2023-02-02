Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose Always Expected Her Premium Content To Leak
Mandy Rose enjoyed a great run in WWE NXT as the NXT Women’s Champion. Rose’s reign lasted 413 days before she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil. Following the loss, Rose was abruptly released from the company due to running an adult Fan Time subscription.
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Former WWE Superstar Coming Out Of Retirement For NWA Debut
The wrestling industry has seen various upcoming athletes who were positioned to be the next breakout stars of top promotions by the management. However, their lack of skill or connection with the audience derailed their push and ultimately led to their exit. One such name in this list is the former WWE superstar Alex Riley. But A-Ry recently came back to the squared circle and is set to make his debut in another major promotion as well.
What Happened With Becky Lynch & Lita After WWE RAW Went Off The Air
Becky Lynch remains one of the biggest names on WWE television, and so it comes as no surprise she has transcended professional wrestling and made her way into the mainstream. She had a big match on RAW this week, and it featured timely assistance from Lita. It seems Lynch shared a moment with Lita after RAW went off the air.
Naomi Seemingly Makes Name Change Official During WWE Absence
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women’s division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. While she remains absent from WWE television, it seems Naomi dropped a huge hint about her future.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
Emma Chokes On Champagne In Skimpy Cut-Out Dress
WWE’s women’s division has seen a massive improvement with the addition of highly skilled and talented in-ring competitors over the last year. One of the superstars brought back by Triple H, viewed to become a bonafide star, was Emma. The 33-year-old superstar has proven her ground in promotions outside WWE and will look to replicate the same success in her second run. Recently, she raised the temperature in a skimpy outfit during a somewhat celebration.
Sonya Deville Shows Nasty Cut From Recent WWE Live Event
Sonya Deville honed her craft in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she used her mixed martial arts background to effectively dismantle her opponents. She received her main roster call-up and the rest was history. Sonya Deville recently squared off against Liv Morgan and Charlotte Flair in a triple...
JBL Walks Out On Baron Corbin During WWE RAW
Baron Corbin honed his craft in Triple H’s version of NXT. The three-time Golden Gloves winner got a major push on the main roster that saw an unfortunate ending. It appears that his alliance with JBL may be over as well. Baron Corbin squared off against Dexter Lumis on...
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
Indi Hartwell Gets Look For WWE Main Roster Call-Up
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell were part of The Way in NXT and instantly became fan favorites in the company. They were separated after Dexter Lumis war released. That being said, it seems Indi Hartwell got a main roster look recently. Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis’ romance storyline became one...
Seth Rollins Says Reality Show With Becky Lynch Would Drive Him Insane
Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are two of the biggest Superstars in the history of WWE. Both of them have captured their respective world titles on numerous occasions and have even worked together in the past. That being said, Seth Rollins really isn’t open to the idea of being on a reality show with his wife Becky Lynch.
Mandy Rose Explains Why She Started Rating Fans’ Junk For A Price
Mandy Rose was released from WWE after the content she was posting behind her premium content FanTime paywall got out of hand. Some of those interactions with fans included Rose getting an eyeful of some fanboy junk in the process. Months ago, Ringside News ran a story about how Mandy...
Brock Lesnar’s Current Status For WWE RAW This Week
WWE is moving down the road to WrestleMania, and that means that bigger names could be around much more often. We have a bit of a spoiler alert here regarding the current status of Brock Lesnar for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Brock Lesnar showed up at the...
Mia Yim Says Male WWE Superstars Are ‘Excited’ About Intergender Matches
Mia Yim had a lot of potential in WWE, especially seeing how she had a solid run in NXT. However, that was all derailed after she was called up to the main roster. She was eventually released from WWE after the company had nothing for her following Retribution’s split. She is back now and has been dropping male WWE Superstars. Yim also revealed what male WWE Superstars think of Intergender wrestling.
Spoiler On WWE Hall Of Famer Backstage For Tonight’s RAW
WWE has a lot of things going on the road to WrestleMania. You never know who might show up on any given week, and this is no exception. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita is one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. She significantly helped lead the way for other female wrestlers to carve their own futures in the industry. She has appeared on WWE television from time to time, and it seems she could be appearing on RAW this week.
Bayley Set For WWE NXT Return
Bayley gained recognition for her incredible work in Triple H’s version of NXT, where she had an awesome rivalry with former WWE star Sasha Banks (currently known as Mercedes Mone. Next week, Bayley makes her return to NXT. WWE just announced that Bayley will make her return to the...
Candice LeRae Was Forced To Take WWE Hiatus Due To ‘Freak Accident’
WWE saw the return of Candice LeRae after Triple H took control of the company’s creative direction, but her return saw a brief hiatus directly afterward. It turns out that there was a very good reason for her disappearance, and it was considered a “freak accident.”. Candice LeRae...
