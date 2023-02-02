WWE has a lot of things going on the road to WrestleMania. You never know who might show up on any given week, and this is no exception. WWE Hall Of Famer Lita is one of the pioneers of women’s wrestling. She significantly helped lead the way for other female wrestlers to carve their own futures in the industry. She has appeared on WWE television from time to time, and it seems she could be appearing on RAW this week.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO