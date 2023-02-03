Read full article on original website
Local Law Enforcement Stepping Up Patrols This Super Bowl Weekend
Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and local law enforcement agencies are reminding football enthusiasts that "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk." Cheyenne Police Department spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers, deputies, and troopers will be teaming up Friday through Sunday to sideline drunk drivers. "Throughout the weekend, Cheyenne police...
Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
Cheyenne Rated 19th Best State Capital To Live In
A survey by the financial website Wallethub ranks Cheyenne as the 19th best state capitol for safety and other quality of life factors. You can read the entire survey here. The survey ranked the 50 state capital in four categories: affordability, economic well being, quality of education and health, and quality of life. Cheyenne did very well in the affordability category, coming in at #2 and behind only Raleigh, North Carolina.
Safety Concerns Spur Closure of Pedestrian Bridge in Cheyenne
Structural safety concerns have forced the Wyoming Department of Transportation to temporarily close the Western Hills Boulevard pedestrian bridge over Interstate 25 in Cheyenne. WYDOT spokeswoman Andrea Staley says the bridge, which provides a protected crossing for Jessup Elementary School, McCormick Junior High School, and Central High School students, was...
Meet the Four New Adorable Budweiser Clydesdale Foals
When the Budweiser Clydesdale horses come to Northern Colorado, they only visit for a short time before they go back home. If you've ever been to the Budweiser Brewery in northern Fort Collins while the Clydesdales are there, you certainly know that it is something special to see. When they...
Project to Bring New Data Center to Cheyenne Nearing Finish Line
A yearslong project to bring a new data center to Cheyenne is nearing the finish line, Mayor Patrick Collins says. "We have been working with the company for over five years now," Collins, who met with company representatives last week, said Friday in his Mayor's Minute column. "We are so...
Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Today, Wednesday Night
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get snow today, with brief periods of heavy snow possible at times in some areas. Another round of snow showers is possible on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted the following on it's...
Check Out the Lovely Valentine’s Day Events Happening in Cheyenne
February in Wyoming means two things - Super Bowl Parties and Valentine's Day. But, as pumped as I am to catch those Super Bowl commercials, I've got a bigger problem on my hand...I haven't started my Valentine's Day plans. Thankfully, the city of Cheyenne has got me covered. Plenty of...
307 Meat Company Is Now In DOWNTOWN LARAMIE
Did you know that your favorite and delicious meats are now in Downtown Laramie? 307 Meat Company announced on their Facebook page yesterday that their products are now available at Big Hollow Food Co-Op in downtown Laramie!. Oh, this makes everything so much easier, right?. Now you can get your...
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Multiple Weather Hazards
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about multiple weather hazards today and tomorrow in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Multiple hazards expected across portions of the area over the next 12-24 hours. A windy day ahead for all of southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle, with widespread wind gusts 45+ MPH expected this afternoon into the early evening. Local wind gusts up to 65 MPH will be possible over the southeast Wyoming wind corridors, where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM MST this evening. Accumulating snow will continue in the mountains through Thursday morning, heaviest in the Snowy Range where 5 to 10 inches of snow may fall. Finally, scattered snow showers and some snow squalls are expected to affect much of the region later this afternoon through this evening, with the main impact timeline being 5 PM to 8 PM MST this evening. While not everyone will experience these squalls, motorists should be prepared for rapid changes in weather conditions later today, especially during the evening commute. Know before you go: Check road conditions by dialing 511 or visiting wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov prior to venturing out.
BREAKING: Wyoming’s Noah Reynolds ‘shutdown’ for remainder of season
LARAMIE -- The hits just keep on coming. Noah Reynolds, Wyoming's leading scorer, will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a concussion Saturday night in a loss at San Jose State, Jeff Linder announced Tuesday. The Cowboys' third-year head coach said it was Reynolds' third major head injury...
Wyoming’s Nate Barnhart Named League’s Freshman of the Week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., – University of Wyoming redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week on Monday morning. It is the first time he has garnered the honor this season and he becomes the first Cowboy to earn the award, as well. He averaged...
BREAKING: Three Pac-12 Transfers no longer with Wyoming Basketball Program
LARAMIE -- Three players -- all transfers from the Pac-12 Conference -- are no longer members of the Wyoming basketball program, multiple sources have told 7220sports.com. Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman left the team Tuesday, according to one source with direct knowledge of the situation. The university confirmed...
Wyoming Entertains Runnin’ Rebels Wednesday Night in Laramie
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys play host to the Runnin’ Rebels of UNLV on Wednesday evening in a contest slated for an 8:30 p.m. start. The Pokes will be looking for their third-straight win in the Arena-Auditorium in what will be the second meeting between the schools this season.
The Annual Laramie International Flavor Festival IS BACK
The 2nd Annual Laramie International is back and honestly, it's my favorite! They've been wanting to have it since before the pandemic, and then of course, the pandemic happened, but I'm so glad that they got to do it last year and will be doing it again this year!. The...
