No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
Wild Instincts animal rescue in need of ‘Raptor Rescue’ and transport drivers
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Since 1988, Wild Instincts has treated almost 20,000 wild animals, but now they’re looking for a few good people who can help them continue to treat our wildlife. The non-profit organization said they need as many ‘Raptor Rescue’ and transport drivers as they can get....
Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
DNR confirms CWD In wild deer harvested in Langlade County
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the town of Wolf River in Langlade County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck and is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County. As...
Eagle River channels to be impacted by tower repair on Wednesday
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The unknown cause of an outage to Coyote 93.7 - WCYE-FM will cause crews to power off the transmitter tower in Eagle River. This shutdown is for the safety of the climbers to investigate the radio station’s outage. All stations transmitting from Eagle River...
Marathon Co. Highway 29 road projects slated to start in April
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Portions of Highway 29 in Marathon County will see road construction projects in 2023. A $12.4 million project in the eastbound lanes is expected to start in April 2023. The stretch of road is in Edgar, between County E and County H. According to a release...
Jury finds Antigo man guilty of killing his mother
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 39-year-old Antigo man guilty in the death of his mother. After a 6 day trial, Derek Goplin was convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide. He did not testify during the trial. Goplin killed his mother, Susan Reece, on Halloween 2021. Her body...
Marathon County Parks Department to host Valentine’s Day ski date night at Nine Mile
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-- The Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry will host a Valentine’s Day Ski Date Night from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The fee to participate is $30 per couple for the annual ski pass holders. An $8 fee per participant will be added for non-pass holders.
Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
Year of mental health finds Wisconsin farmers at the forefront of conversation
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2023 the year of mental health. Farmers and rural communities were the main topics during Gov. Evers’ visit to Marshfield. He spoke with mental health professionals at the Laird Center for Medical Research about the issue. Dr. Florence Becot, an...
Stevens Point man pleads guilty, sentenced to 5 years in carjacking case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man charged with armed robbery, carjacking, and possessing a weapon, has pled guilty and avoids a jury trial. William Gentry pled guilty Tuesday to the weapon possession and carjacking charges and was sentenced to five years in state prison with an additional five years of probation. The armed robbery charge was dismissed by the court.
First Alert Weather Day Canceled Thursday - Snow threat diminished in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The storm track for our next system continues to shift farther east and southeast in Wisconsin, which has prompted the First Alert Weather Team to cancel the First Alert Weather Day that was scheduled to start Thursday morning.. CLOSINGS | WISCONSIN ROAD CONDITIONS | WSAW NEWS...
Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9. Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.
Mid-State to create new metal fabrication program this fall
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College is set to launch a new metal fabrication program in the fall to meet the growing local demand for skilled manufacturing professionals. Applications are now being accepted for the 29-credit, one-year technical diploma, which features a variety of lab-based, hands-on classes and...
Rhinelander School District program to host 10th annual ski clinic
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program, along with Coaster’s Cycle Works, will be hosting a cross-country ski clinic for the community. The event will take place on Feb. 18 at Rhinelander High School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate...
Gov. Evers, Lac du Flambeau Tribe meet after failed negotiations continue
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers traveled to Lac du Flambeau Saturday to meet with the Tribal Council, Tribal Land Management Director, Tribal Administrator, and the Tribe’s Legal Council regarding the status of communications between the Tribe, the town, and title companies. In a story reported...
Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds...
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge
First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
Specialty cheese shoppe offers workshops and gift ideas perfect for Valentine’s Day
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - What’s better than a box of chocolates? You don’t have to be a Wisconsin native to know it’s a box of cheese. The Milk Merchant in Wausau is a specialty cheese shoppe that offers cheese, wine, home goods, gift items, workshops and private parties.
