ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

No injuries in fire at Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured after a fire at a Wausau dry cleaner and laundromat Monday afternoon. Crews were called to Wausau Cleaners on west Stewart Ave around 1:30 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a dryer on fire. They were able to put out the fire quickly. The fire caused heavy smoke but was contained to just one dryer.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Shooting suspect wanted by Marathon County authorities believed to be in another state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old man authorities said is a suspect in a shooting that occurred over the weekend in the town of Wausau. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office said a 38-year-old man was shot late Saturday evening on Mcintosh Road. Authorities said the victim was shot multiple times before driving himself to a local hospital.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 arrested following Marshfield pursuit

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has been arrested and is in the Wood County Jail following a pursuit Wednesday morning in Marshfield. Marshfield Police said the pursuit lasted 3 miles and reached speeds of 60 mph. A 43-year-old Eagle River man and a 41-year-old passenger from Rhinelander were in...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

DNR confirms CWD In wild deer harvested in Langlade County

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in the town of Wolf River in Langlade County. The deer was a hunter-harvested 1-year-old buck and is the first confirmed wild deer CWD-positive detected in Langlade County. As...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Eagle River channels to be impacted by tower repair on Wednesday

EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The unknown cause of an outage to Coyote 93.7 - WCYE-FM will cause crews to power off the transmitter tower in Eagle River. This shutdown is for the safety of the climbers to investigate the radio station’s outage. All stations transmitting from Eagle River...
EAGLE RIVER, WI
WSAW

Jury finds Antigo man guilty of killing his mother

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A jury has found a 39-year-old Antigo man guilty in the death of his mother. After a 6 day trial, Derek Goplin was convicted of 1st-degree intentional homicide. He did not testify during the trial. Goplin killed his mother, Susan Reece, on Halloween 2021. Her body...
ANTIGO, WI
WSAW

Oneida County town supervisor facing election fraud charges

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is recommending a town supervisor face criminal charges related to election fraud. James Staskiewicz, 69, was arrested Wednesday. He’s facing seven counts of forgery, one count of election fraud, and one count of misconduct in public office. According to...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Stevens Point man pleads guilty, sentenced to 5 years in carjacking case

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man charged with armed robbery, carjacking, and possessing a weapon, has pled guilty and avoids a jury trial. William Gentry pled guilty Tuesday to the weapon possession and carjacking charges and was sentenced to five years in state prison with an additional five years of probation. The armed robbery charge was dismissed by the court.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Taste N Glow Balloon Fest planning for another big summer event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - One of Wausau’s biggest events in the summer, Taste N Glow, will take place July 7-9. Organizers Steve and Nancy Woller are ready to deliver a total of about 40 hot air balloons, including one that hails from Cambridge, England, and a suicide awareness balloon. “We have a dog that mysteriously looks like Marshall from ‘Paw Patrol’ called Fire Dog. It’s a dalmatian with a fireman’s hat. It’s adorable,” said Nancy.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Mid-State to create new metal fabrication program this fall

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Mid-State Technical College is set to launch a new metal fabrication program in the fall to meet the growing local demand for skilled manufacturing professionals. Applications are now being accepted for the 29-credit, one-year technical diploma, which features a variety of lab-based, hands-on classes and...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Rhinelander School District program to host 10th annual ski clinic

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The School District of Rhinelander Community Education Program, along with Coaster’s Cycle Works, will be hosting a cross-country ski clinic for the community. The event will take place on Feb. 18 at Rhinelander High School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. All ages are welcome to participate...
RHINELANDER, WI
WSAW

Weiner dog winner announced from sold out Cyclones game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Cyclones held their 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday night during the first and second intermissions. Hatley earned the title as the 2nd annual Cyclones Wiener Dog Races Champion after edging out Boomer and Oscar. The races featured a total of 25 dachshunds...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge

First Alert Weather - Monday evening rain, sleet & snow showers on the way. A quick moving warm front will push across Wisconsin Monday evening, bringing with it, chances for rain, freezing rain, snow and sleet across central and north central Wisconsin. Main concerns will be a narrow window this evening, where there will be a layer of freezing rain moving through central Wisconsin, mainly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday evening.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy