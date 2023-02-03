ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theScore

Payton: Wilson's QB coach no longer allowed in Broncos' facility

New Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Monday that Russell Wilson's personal quarterback coach, Jake Heaps, won't have access to the team's facility this year. "That's foreign to me. That's not going to take place here. I'm unfamiliar with it," Payton said at his introductory press conference, according to Albert Breer of MMQB. "Our staff will be here, our players will be here, and that'll be it."
DENVER, CO
theScore

Report: Lions trade 2021 1st overall pick Williams to Argonauts

The BC Lions are trading linebacker Jordan Williams to the Toronto Argonauts for the ninth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, sources told 3DownNation's Justin Dunk. Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft, had 181 tackles, 12 special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, and three forced fumbles in 32 games with the Lions. He was named Most Outstanding Rookie after his debut campaign.
theScore

Dynasties are dwindling. Can Chiefs, Eagles, or another team buck the trend?

Every NFL decade has produced its own dynasty. In most, a second powerhouse team also wins multiple championships. The trend has held true since Vince Lombardi's Packers christened his namesake trophy. These dynasties won games and rings in different ways. Pittsburgh's defense, which the Steel Curtain fronted, routinely shut down...
KANSAS CITY, MO
theScore

Andrews: 'I think Lamar's a Raven for life'

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is confident he'll be catching passes from Lamar Jackson for a long time to come. "I think Lamar's a Raven for life. ... I know they want Lamar, and I know that he has a lot of respect for the organization as well," he told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Tuesday. "I think both parties want to get this deal done, it's just about doing it."
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Cardinals' A.J. Green announces his retirement after 12 seasons

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green announced his retirement via Instagram on Monday. The seven-time Pro Bowler posted six seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards throughout his career. The Georgia product entered the league as a touted wideout prospect. The Cincinnati Bengals selected him with the fourth overall pick in the...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
theScore

Report: Miami expected to hire Guidry as defensive coordinator

Lance Guidry is expected to be named the next defensive coordinator at Miami, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Guidry, 51, accepted the DC role with Tulane last month after serving in the same role at Marshall over the last two years. The Hurricanes' previous coordinator Kevin Steele took the same...
ALABAMA STATE
theScore

Super Bowl LVII betting: Defense, special teams props

In the NFL's fantasy football-driven world, defenses aren't often looked at when it comes to prop markets. The Super Bowl is an exception, with two weeks to prepare for one game allowing for a deeper dive than we'd normally take. That means we can find some value where it's not commonly found and also means you might be cheering for things you're not used to getting excited about. That's the fun of Super Bowl prop betting.
theScore

Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their new defensive coordinator, the team announced Monday. Flores spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was previously the Miami Dolphins' head coach from 2019-2021. The 41-year-old generated interest from multiple teams this year,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Best moments from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night

Super Bowl Opening Night provided an opportunity for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs to show the lighter side of their personalities Monday - and it didn't disappoint. Here are the best moments from the event:. Sirianni locked in 😤. How should one answer the most obvious question in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Report: Saints expected to name Joe Woods new DC

The New Orleans Saints are expected to hire Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator, sources told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Woods served as the defensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns for the last three seasons. The Browns fired him in January. The Saints will continue to run head coach...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theScore

Report: 49ers' Purdy plans to have surgery to repair torn UCL

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy plans to undergo elbow surgery on Feb. 22 to repair his torn UCL, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The procedure will allow Purdy to return for training camp in late July, Rapoport added. The rookie signal-caller - who suffered the injury in the NFC title game - reportedly sought a second medical opinion to avoid Tommy John surgery, which requires a significantly longer recovery time.
theScore

Rivera: Commanders undecided on Young's 5th-year option

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday that the team hasn't decided whether it'll pick up defensive end Chase Young's fifth-year option, according to The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. Rivera said he and the team need to discuss Young's health and development before making a final decision prior to...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Fantasy: Early 2023 breakout candidates for every AFC team

With free agency and the draft still ahead, NFL rosters will undergo significant changes over the next few months. Before the shuffling begins, let's take an early look at the AFC players positioned to break out in 2023. Baltimore Ravens. Rashod Bateman, WR - The Ravens' front office needs to...

