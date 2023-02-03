ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/7/23–2/8/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/7/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shilo Desiree Gifford, 39 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
1310kfka.com

Man arrested on drug charges following overdose at Nunn gas station

A man was arrested on drug charges after police said he overdosed at a local gas station. Brian Ledezma, 31, was found overdosing at the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn last Wednesday morning and transported him to the hospital. The Weld County Drug Task Force then stepped in, and deputies said a search of Ledezma’s vehicle turned up 12,000 ounterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, 8 lbs. of meth, cocaine, and two guns. Police said Ledezma is also linked to a drive-by shooting in Greeley that happened in January on the 9000 block of 19th Street Road. He faces attempted murder, and drug counts.
NUNN, CO
capcity.news

Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation

Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
CHEYENNE, WY
CBS Denver

Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins

A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so  crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes. 
FORT COLLINS, CO
oilcity.news

Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close

CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
CHEYENNE, WY
