capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (2/7/23–2/8/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (2/7/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Shilo Desiree Gifford, 39 –...
15-year-old boys arrested in ‘random, senseless murder’ in Loveland
Three teenage boys have been arrested in a deadly carjacking in Loveland, according to police.
1310kfka.com
Man arrested on drug charges following overdose at Nunn gas station
A man was arrested on drug charges after police said he overdosed at a local gas station. Brian Ledezma, 31, was found overdosing at the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn last Wednesday morning and transported him to the hospital. The Weld County Drug Task Force then stepped in, and deputies said a search of Ledezma’s vehicle turned up 12,000 ounterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, 8 lbs. of meth, cocaine, and two guns. Police said Ledezma is also linked to a drive-by shooting in Greeley that happened in January on the 9000 block of 19th Street Road. He faces attempted murder, and drug counts.
Cheyenne Police: Man Arrested After Stealing Running Car, Crashing Into Tree
A transient was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a running car and crashing it into a tree, Cheyenne police say. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says it all started around 6:45 a.m. when the victim went inside The Donut Shop on Central at 416 Central Avenue to make a purchase and left his car running with the key fob and a gun in the center console.
capcity.news
Laramie County weekly arrest report (1/27/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
1 Dead After Snowmobile Crash in Southeast Wyoming’s Snowy Range
A man is dead following a snowmobile crash in southeast Wyoming's Snowy Range, the Albany County Sheriff's Office says. According to a department Facebook post, first responders were called to the Snowies around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries. "Upon arrival, first...
county17.com
Elderly man dies in crash on I-80; Laramie trooper injured
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An elderly man succumbed to injuries after crashing his car into a Laramie-based Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper and a large tow truck on Interstate 80 on Saturday afternoon. On Feb. 4 at 2:20 p.m., the trooper and a large tow truck were parked on I-80 at...
Man Killed, Wyoming Trooper Injured After Van Hits Tow Truck on I-80
A man was killed and a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured Saturday afternoon when a van plowed into a parked tow truck on Interstate 80, the patrol says. It happened around 2:20 p.m. at mile marker 288, about 22 miles west of Laramie. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says a Laramie trooper...
sweetwaternow.com
One Life Claimed, One Trooper Injured after Van Collides with Tow Truck
LARAMIE — A 79-year-old Massachusetts man succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash after the van he was driving struck a tow truck. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was also injured in the accident. On February 4, at 2:20 p.m., a Laramie trooper and a large tow truck were...
Woman pleads guilty to drug charges after husband's suspected overdose
GREELEY, Colo. — A woman arrested after her husband's suspected fentanyl overdose death last March in Greeley pleaded guilty on Thursday. Amy Conradson pleaded guilty to multiple felony drug charges stemming from two separate cases. Some of the charges are related to an incident on March 21, 2022. That's...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Cause of Cheyenne House Fire Under Investigation
Cheyenne Fire Rescue is trying to determine what sparked a Friday evening house fire in Buffalo Ridge. Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Apache Street at 8:19 p.m. and arrived to find "heavy smoke and fire coming from a single-car garage and a vehicle parked in the driveway."
Crews unable to enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins
A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes.
KKTV
Air Force Thunderbirds cancel Cheyenne show for safety concerns after emergency landing in Colorado in 2022
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have decided performing in Cheyenne in 2023 is too risky, according to a news release from the 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs. The decision is tied to the “lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.” The Cheyenne Regional Airport has...
oilcity.news
Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
capcity.news
Cowboys watch party to take place at Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne basketball lovers will be able to attend a Cowboy basketball watch party on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Cowboys will play the New Mexico Lobos basketball team in Albuquerque. The University of Wyoming Alumni association is holding the party at the Cheyenne Frontier Day Event Center,...
capcity.news
More than 150 permanent housing placements given to homeless veterans in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Veteran Affairs Health Care System has provided more than 150 permanent housing placements to homeless veterans, the office announced today. The effort is part of VA’s nationwide goal to house 38,000 homeless veterans in 2022. Permanent housing by VA staff assisting veterans included...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
capcity.news
Archer Complex storage building for housing health supplies, equipment to begin
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Construction can begin for a new storage building in the Archer Complex following action from county commissioners today. The building will house supplies and equipment for the Cheyenne/Laramie County Emergency Management Agency and Cheyenne/Laramie County Public Health. The construction will cost $3,262,000 and is funded by...
