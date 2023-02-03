ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Andrew Cuomo goes powerboat shopping after making $5.1M from COVID book

By Bernadette Hogan, Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2llcMk_0kanJeCr00

Andrew Cuomo is luxury-boat shopping — after earning $5.1 million in a COVID-19 book deal hammered out amid a stunning wave of daily virus deaths at nursing homes and adult-care facilities.

New York’s scandal-scarred ex-governor , who was busy writing about the pandemic while he was supposed to be fighting it in 2020 —  was filmed jauntily browsing pricey powerboats in Manhattan last week, footage posted on his YouTube channel showed.

The 65-year-old pol is seen checking out the New York Boat Show at the Javits Center while fawning over the expensive water toys with money earned on on the backs of dying New Yorkers .

Nattily dressed in a black suit, Cuomo is shown hamming it up while jazzy, upbeat music plays in the background.

“1,200 horse power,” he crows in the video, posted Jan. 26, while gesturing toward a powerful boat engine.

Cuomo then points to a high-priced boat built in upstate New York, declaring local brands really float his boat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D2XQs_0kanJeCr00
Andrew Cuomo went browsing for high-priced vessels at the New York Boat Show.
@GovAndrewCuomo56/YouTube

“Steiger Craft. Made in New York. So what’s my favorite? Steigher craft,” he says with a grin, the footage shows.

Cuomo — who allegedly enlisted staffers to work on his self-congratulatory pandemic memoir as roughly 1,000 New Yorkers were dying daily from the virus — appeared to know the ropes at the boat show, which attracts the super-rich and other big spenders.

“If you’re wondering what to get me for Christmas this is it, in this color,” Cuomo says while pointing to another gleaming vessel.

He didn’t end up buying anything, according to a source, who said the former governor used to attend the boat show every year.

Early in the pandemic, Cuomo won a lucrative $5.12 million deal to write the memoir despite his controversial directive for nursing homes to accept COVID patients— resulting in the deaths of thousands of New Yorkers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dT1rT_0kanJeCr00
Cuomo made big bucks on his controversial pandemic book deal.
@GovAndrewCuomo56/YouTube

“American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” was released in October 2020 as the public health crisis raged.

The boat-loving pol later found himself up a creek without a paddle when he was hit with a barrage of sexual harassment allegations, leading to his resignation in August 2021. He has denied the allegations.

He has denied the allegations.

“The Governor oversaw the expansion of the Javits Center into a modern world class convention space and has supported and attended the boat show – itself a major economic driver for the city – for many years. He was glad to attend and see for himself how the new improvements are helping to make shows like this bigger and better,” spokesman Rich Azzopardi told The Post in a statement.

Comments / 43

rmc
6d ago

This is another ridiculous article from Bernadette Hogan. Cuomo was celebrating the “opening of the boat show “ not shopping. Not surprising , Hogan has a long history about lying about Cuomo

Reply
2
Poppa's Posse..
6d ago

meanwhile, a judge ruled recently that nys is responsible for his legal fees 🙄

Reply(3)
9
Related
New York Post

Biden blasted by NY pols for ignoring migrant crisis, crime in State of the Union

Furious New York pols blasted President Biden on Wednesday for failing to address the Big Apple’s two major crises — the migrant influx and crime — during his fact-challenged State of the Union speech. State Assemblyman Michael Reilly (R-Staten Island) called the city’s $4.2 billion migrant crisis “one of the glaring omissions” in Biden’s 72-minute address, “especially having the mayor of New York City as an invited guest.” “It gives the impression that it’s not being taken seriously,” he said. “I think what we needed to hear was proposals for a resolution and what kind of support the federal government is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

UFT-tied Democrats want to kill Gov. Kathy Hochul’s NYC charter expansion budget push

ALBANY — Democratic state lawmakers, many of whom rely on support from the anti-charter school teachers’ unions, on Wednesday lashed into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to allow more of the privately-run but publicly funded schools in New York City. “This is another way of dismantling our public school system even though charter schools are considered public schools. This is a direct dismantling, and this will create more disparities and more segregation,” Assemblywoman Rodneyse Bichotte-Hermlyn said at a legislative budget hearing in Albany. “This is bad. I think this is very alarming. very alarming,” she insisted. The governor is proposing to create more...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

New Yorkers moving out of state save more money on housing than taxes

When you move out of New York State the real savings are on housing not taxes. That's according to the non-profit Fiscal Policy Institute, and it runs counter to the common assumption that people are leaving New York because of high taxes. You probably know someone who’s left New York for Florida in the past few years—64,577 New Yorkers switched their driver's licenses to Floridan ones last year, as reported by The New York Post.
NEW JERSEY STATE
KISS 104.1

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Ex-NY Gov. David Paterson slams asylum process, calls it a budding ‘industry’

The US should be prioritizing its own homeless population rather than migrants from other countries, former New York Gov. David Paterson said on Sunday — while claiming that the asylum process is “starting to become an industry.” The Democrat, in an interview on WABC 770’ “Cats Roundtable’s,” brought up the recent standoff outside a Manhattan hotel where a group of migrants camped out last week when they were told to relocate to a new processing center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook. “What bothered me last week … was when the migrants who were asked to go to the facilities...
MANHATTAN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
caribbeantoday.com

New York Caribbean American Legislators Celebrate Black History Month

NEW YORK, New York – Caribbean American Democratic Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke says it is unfortunate that she is celebrating Black History Month during “a moment of unprecedented assault on truth by those desperate to rewrite America’s history in this troubling time of banned books and council curriculums.”
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy