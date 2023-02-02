Sean Clifford receives honor from Maxwell Football Club

Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford added an award to his profile on Thursday as the Maxwell Football Club named him the latest recipient of the Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year.

“Blessed and honored to join such a great group,” Clifford said in a message posted on his Twitter account. “Thank you to [Maxwell Football Club] for the honor! Thank you [Penn State] for the opportunity to be a part of such a great program!”

Clifford will be honored by the Maxwell Football Club at this year’s annual awards gala on March 9 in Wilkes-Barre. Clifford will join others being honored by the Maxwell Football Club including USC quarterback Caleb Williams (Maxwell Award winner), Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (Chuck Bednarik Award), North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year), and Tulane head coach Willie Fritz (George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year).

The gala will also feature NFL award winners Jalen Hurts (Bert Bell Award) and Nick Siriani (Greasy Neale Coach of the Year Award) of the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles . Susquehanna head coach Tom Perkovich will be honored as the Maxwell Football Club’s Andy Talley Regional Coach of the Year following a 10-1 season and the first appearance in the Division 3 playoffs since 2009.

