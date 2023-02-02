ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing kayaker found dead in Tomales Bay

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

DILLON BEACH, Marin County -- A kayaker who went missing last week after entering Tomales Bay in Marin County has been found dead by a search crew, authorities said Thursday.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said 39-year-old Clinton Yoshio Koga of Brentwood was found Wednesday about 100 yards offshore from Lawson's Landing campground at the mouth of Tomales Bay. Koga had gone missing on January 27 after last being seen at around 6:10 p.m. heading out from the campground to retrieve a crabbing cage following a day fishing with his friends.

His friends searched the bay for him and contacted the sheriff's office. An intensive search operation was launched with deputies, fire department, dive teams, and units from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard. The search was unsuccessful and eventually suspended.

At about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, Koga's body was recovered by a volunteer aquatic search group, California Recovery Divers which had been searching Tomales Bay since that morning. It was not clear whether the kayak was also recovered.

The sheriff's office said a forensic postmortem examination with routine toxicology testing was scheduled for Friday. Additional information on the cause of death and other details was being withheld until the investigation was completed.

