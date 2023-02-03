Read full article on original website
Man arrested after robbing SLC bank
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after police say he robbed a bank in Salt Lake City. According to a press release from the Salt Lake City Police Department, he demanded money from employees at a bank near 400 East and 300 South at 10:07 a.m. He then took the undisclosed amount of money and walked out.
Man found dead at Park City apartment complex
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A man was found dead at an apartment complex in Park City Tuesday morning. Sgt. Felicia Sotelo with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office told KSL the body was found at Slopeside Village at Park City. Sotelo said the cause of death or how long...
Man arrested after threatening driver with gun in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A 31-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after police say he threatened another person with a gun during a road rage incident. At 3:07 a.m., a man called 9-1-1 to report a white car following him near 800 West and North Temple Street in Salt Lake City.
Brigham City residents asked to be on lookout for missing teen
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy from Brigham City who is considered to be endangered. According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, Linkoln was last seen wearing a lime green coat. He is described as 5...
Two men steal wallet from car, charge $5,600 on victim’s credit cards
LEHI, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in a car burglary in Lehi. The crime occurred in the morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to a Facebook post from the Lehi City Police Department. The men are accused of...
UPDATE: Endangered Brigham City teen found, ‘safe and healthy’
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old boy from Brigham City who is considered to be endangered. According to a Facebook post from Brigham City Corporation, Linkoln was last seen wearing a lime green coat. He is described as 5...
USPS offers $50,000 award for information on robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — The USPS is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a robbery suspect. On Feb. 7 at approximately 11 a.m., a USPS employee was robbed by the suspect riding a green and white Kawasaki dirt bike at a USPS facility on 30 W 900 S.
Cars crash into Utah building and residence in separate incidents
PLEASANT VIEW, Utah — Two buildings in Pleasant View were damaged Tuesday after cars crashed into them. The first incident occurred at a business on the 1100 West block of 2700 North, while the second occurred at a residence on the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 89. Thankfully, neither...
Utah worker’s arm partially amputated after coat is pulled into machinery
A man in his 20s suffered a partial amputation of his arm in an accident with an auger Tuesday. The man, who has not been identified, was working on monastery crop land while wearing a coat. At approximately 4:43 p.m. he reached into the machinery and his coat was caught in the auger. The machinery pulled his coat and limb into the auger, partially severing it according to David Reid, Deputy Chief with Weber Fire District.
Utah state prisons on lockdown after three assaults against officers
SALT LAKE CITY — Two Utah state prison facilities were on lockdown Sunday following an attack in the max unit that sent a corrections officer to the hospital over the weekend. It marks the third assault by an inmate against an officer in a two-week period at the Utah...
Crossing guard hospitalized after being struck by car in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — An Ogden City crossing guard was hit by a car early Tuesday morning while setting up. The collision happened at the intersection of Harrop Street and Monroe Boulevard at approximately 6:55 a.m. “The crosswalk was not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved,”...
Car ends up in embankment after driving recklessly through Salt Lake County
SALT LAKE CITY — A pursuit in Salt Lake County ended Tuesday afternoon after the driver struck another vehicle while trying to escape a traffic stop and slid down an embankment. The incident began when an agent with the State Bureau of Investigation noticed a truck driving recklessly on...
One dead in 4-vehicle crash; Highway 40 closed in both directions
HEBER, Utah — One person is dead in a crash involving four vehicles that has closed U.S. Highway 40 in both directions. According to Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 10:55 a.m. near milepost 13, which is near the intersection with State route 32 just north of Heber City.
Casey Scott surprises drivers with free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott was out and about Wednesday morning, surprising drivers with some free gas cards and Valentine’s Day candy. Tune into KSL Today each Wednesday from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. to see where Casey will pop up next!
Plan seeks to keep homeless off Salt Lake streets during NBA All-Star weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Homeless advocates in Salt Lake City say they have been offered money to temporarily house homeless people during the upcoming NBA All-Star Game. “They’re trying to show the world, the NBA, everybody that Salt Lake City is this clean and pristine place that is vibrant — and any kind of homelessness situation will bring down that vibrance and will bring down the image that our mayor wants to portray to the world,” said Carl Moore of Our Unsheltered Relatives.
UTA free fare year proposed to improve Utah’s air quality
SALT LAKE CITY — The bipartisan Utah Legislative Clean Air Caucus unveiled several bills and appropriations Tuesday aimed at improving air quality in Utah. One of the boldest ideas would enable Utahns to drastically reduce their driving for an entire year. The caucus is also squarely focused on the negative air quality impacts of the shrinking Great Salt Lake.
Website names Salt Lake roaster one of the country’s best
SALT LAKE CITY — For some, few things help get the day off to a great start better than that morning cup of joe. The website tripstodiscover.com, recently listed Salt Lake City’s Publik Coffee Roasters as one of the very best places to get that caffeine dose. Publik...
New Provo Airport discussing expansion after year of rapid growth
SALT LAKE CITY — It would be easy to think things are pretty slow at the Provo Airport. There are some days where the terminal is empty for most of the day. However, Provo airport manager Brian Torgersen says the brand-new airport, which opened this past summer, is already at capacity.
5B45: Teaching children empathy through regular service projects
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – When the Stoddard family learned about the nearly 14,000 students in Salt Lake City schools who don’t know where their next meal will come from, they knew they needed to help. The young family of seven signed up to serve at USANA Foundation’s...
Utah reaches annual snowpack normal 2 months early. What happens next?
SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend’s storm pumped more than one foot of snow in parts of the Cottonwood canyons, and helped Utah’s mountain snowpack reach its seasonal normal along the way. The National Weather Service reported that one site near Brighton received 13 inches of snow,...
