Wichita Falls, TX

Man who led police on chase from drive-thru line pleads

By Larry Statser
 6 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — A man who was chased by police from a Whataburger drive through line down several streets before coming to a stop in a resident’s lawn pleads guilty to evading today, February 2.

Local News: Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

The plea for Michael McVicker was for 10 years in prison, then suspended to 5 years probation and a $2,000 fine.
Police were called to the Whataburger on McNiel last May after employees said a man had been in the drive through for some time, not moving and staring straight ahead and not responding to employees.
When police arrived, he was still there and when they went up to his car, they said he suddenly got out of the line and sped off onto Kell East with no lights on.
The man exited Kell onto Brook, hopped a curb and almost struck a concrete pillar before getting back on Brook.
They said he ran a red light and continued north on Brook and again hit a curb. Then they said he tried to turn onto Huff but hit another curb, went into a lawn of a home in the 1100 block and finally stopped.

They said he ignored their instructions and just sat in the car staring at them. An officer finally reached in and grabbed his arm and pulled him out. After resisting briefly, they got him into handcuffs.

McVicker’s 16 listed arrests include 10 public intoxication charges.

