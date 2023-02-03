As Rockingham County Public Schools accelerates the search for a new superintendent, the community is invited to provide input during a series of open meetings. The first of four face-to-face sessions between the public, R-C-P-S and educational search firm B-W-P and Associates is set for 6:30 this evening at East Rockingham and Spotswood high schools. Officials will hear suggestions from residents concerning what qualities they would like to see in a new super.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO