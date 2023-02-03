Read full article on original website
610KONA
Some Washington Farmers Being Charged For Cap-And-Invest
Farmers and producers across Washington could be paying higher fuel prices than they should. The state’s Climate Commitment Act, or cap-and-invest, went into effect January 1st, establishing a cap on emissions and creating a carbon tax of around 40 cents per gallon. While farmers were told they would be exempt, the Washington Farm Bureau said they’ve received phone calls from producers saying their invoices shot up because of the carbon fee.
610KONA
Is Washington State Saying “No More” to Daylight Savings?
When Is Daylight Saving Time In 2023 For Washington State?. If you’re a resident of Washington State, you may have heard about the Sunshine Protection Act. When Do We "Spring Forward" For Daylight Saving Time In Washington State. This act seeks to keep daylight saving time all year round...
610KONA
Is Washington State a No-Fault Auto Accident Insurance State?
If you've been involved in a car accident, you may be wondering if Washington State is a no-fault auto insurance state. Does An A-Fault Driver Pay My Accident Bills In Washington State?. My beloved Mustang got hit over the holiday season and now the insurance company wants to total my...
610KONA
Utilities Question Whether Service Shutoff Proposal Is Needed
The Washington State Attorney General's Office is supporting a bill that isn't being received favorably by utilities around Washington. The proposal calls for utilities to not shut off services due to non-payments when daytime temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees or higher. Kelli Scott with the Chelan County PUD...
610KONA
Winning $750M Powerball Ticket Sold in Washington State
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's Lottery has confirmed a single ticket has hit all the correct numbers in the national Powerball jackpot drawing, to win an estimated $754-million. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. It was the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the ninth-largest US lottery jackpot.
610KONA
Bill That Would ‘Force’ WA Residents to Vote Advances in Senate
Perhaps one of the most shocking pieces of legislation to ever be introduced in WA state continues to move through the legislature. Senate Bill 5209 would require all WA residents of legal voting age to cast a ballot in all major elections (primary and general) in the state. According to information from GOP Senate Communications Coordinator Tracy Ellis on Wednesday, February 8th:
610KONA
Would You Give Incarcerated Workers in Washington a Pay Raise?
Do incarcerated workers in Washington deserve to be paid minimum wage?. House Bill 1024, the "Real Labor, Real Wages Act" was proposed in December, by State Representative Tarra Simmons, (D-Bremerton). The bill would raise incarcerated workers' wages to Washington state's minimum wage of $15.74. Most people incarcerated with the WA...
610KONA
Newest Washington State Vanity Plate Features the Tri-Cities
In the 2022 Legislative Session, the State House and Senate passed HB 1530 which authorize the creation of another special license plate for Washingtonians to purchase. Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill into law in march of 2022. The new plate celebrates the wine industry in Washington State and is...
610KONA
Move Over COVID, WA State Launches Vaccine Dashboard
The Washington State Department of Health announced Wednesday, February 8th, they are launching a new vaccine dashboard. The dashboard will be very similar to the COVID models. The new Influenza Vaccine Dashboard will allow the state, and presumably, the public, to track the number of types of vaccines (flu) across WA state.
610KONA
Bill To Ensure Adequate Supplies Of Insulin To Get Public Hearing
A state representative who serves Central and Northeast Washington says it should be easier for young people to receive life-saving insulin drugs. Representative Jaqueline Maycumber is sponsoring a bill that creates a program that would work with suppliers to negotiate and purchase insulin in bulk quantities. "Making sure you have...
610KONA
Bill Restoring WA Police Pursuits Now in Doubt, Says GOP
A bi-partisan WA state House bill that would restore most law enforcement pursuits is in jeopardy, says a GOP legislator. According to information from WA State GOP House Communications Director John Sattgast, HB 1353 appeared to have a good chance to make it out of committee and to the House floor for debate and a likely vote.
610KONA
18 Things You Need To Know About Camping In Washington State
What Are Some Do's and Don'ts About Camping In Washington State?. Are you ready for a camping adventure in the Evergreen State?. From the snow-capped peaks of the Cascade Mountains to the rocky beaches of the Pacific Ocean, there’s no shortage of outdoor activities to explore and I've lined up 18 things you should know if you're going to be camping in Washington State.
610KONA
Got a Pot Arrest or Conviction? You Could Own a WA Pot Store
It was first launched about a year and a half ago, and is starting to move ahead. Social equity program to award pot store licenses to 'certain' individuals. The Social Equity in Cannabis program will formally begin accepting applicants March 1st, 2023, and the application process will close on March 30th.
610KONA
Two Tri-Cities School Districts Hope The Third Time Is The Charm
February 14th is Valentine's Day. It is also the last day to vote regarding the Kennewick and Finley School Districts operational levies. It's ironic it falls on a romantic holiday as last year voters in Kennewick did not show their love to KSD on two separate occasions with regard to the levy.
610KONA
Entire Oregon Coast Open To Recreational Crabbing
Recreational crabbing is now open along the entire Oregon coast, from Washington to California. That announcement was made Thursday by the Oregon Department of Agriculture and state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Last month, the state closed crabbing between Bandon and the California border due to elevated levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid.
610KONA
Washington State Ranks In the Top Ten For This Vehicle Crime
There have been plenty of cold mornings this winter. How many people on one of those cold mornings want to get the car warmed up before heading to work? How many people have stopped off at the closest convenience store to grab a quick coffee and left the running? How many people think their neighborhood is safe and don't lock their car doors at night?
610KONA
The Year Tri-Cities Flooded and This Oregon Town Was Wiped Out [PHOTOS]
During the winter months of 1948 Pacific Northwest Mountains received above-average snowfall. Scientists at the University of Washington estimated there was nearly 40% more snowpack than average. An unusual weather pattern had kept temperatures very cold into late May which prevented the snowpack from melting over time - like a normal year. State agencies became very concerned about the risk of flooding - especially if temperatures warmed too quickly, and issued warnings to cities and residents throughout Eastern Washington. Their concern was soon realized as the weather pattern changed bringing heavy rain and warm temperatures heading into Memorial Day weekend of 1948. This caused a massive snowpack runoff which put enormous pressure on the Columbia River and surrounding tributaries – the Columbia reached 8 feet above flood stage in the Portland, Oregon area and caused flooding throughout Eastern Washington.
610KONA
8 Awesome Places Kids In Washington State Will Love Visiting
Check Out Eight Places Kids Will Love Visiting In Washington State. Washington is a beautiful state with plenty of fun and exciting places to explore and we've lined up eight places kids and families will want to explore. Visit These Eight Family-Friendly Attractions Worth Visiting In Washington State. If you’re...
610KONA
The Search for a Missing Fisherman has been Called Off
The search for a missing fisherman near Willapa Bay has ended. His body has not yet been recovered. The Thirteenth Coast Guard District in Seattle received an Emergency Radio Beacon transmission Sunday at 7:30pm from the crabbing boat, the Ethel May, which was near the entrance to Willapa Bay. At the same time, the Coast Guard in Warrenton were notified that the wife of one of the men aboard the vessel had called 911 to report an emergency aboard the vessel.
