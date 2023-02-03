Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Break Cover After Memoir Release, Couple Rubs Shoulders With Hollywood's Elite After Being Shunned

mega

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted at a fun-filled event together, marking the first time they broke cover since the release of his explosive memoir, Spare , which detailed their rocky exit from royal life.

RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a special birthday bash held in honor of Ellen DeGeneres ' wife Portia De Rossi 's milestone 50th birthday.

@theellenshow/youtube

Close friends and loved ones were overjoyed to witness the pair's surprise vow renewal, kicking off their early anniversary celebrations.

A video posted via The Ellen Degeneres Show 's YouTube channel showed Markle and Harry smiling amongst the attendees as they watched Kris Jenner officiate the ceremony. Brandi Carlile also performed for the momentous occasion.

The former Suits star was all smiles as she and her husband spent time at the couple's Montecito mansion, not too far from where they reside.

mega

Markle and Harry were both dressed casually with her clad in a gray coat while the youngest son of the late Princess Diana opted for a black blazer and white dress shirt.

Several were seen cheering during the romantic moment as de Rossi walked through their home wearing the stunning Zac Posen gown from the couple's 2008 nuptials.

@theellenshpw/youtube

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were rubbing shoulders with DeGeneres and Jenner after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned they had been shunned by Hollywood's elite after going to war with the royals.

"Harry was so excited to move to California and assume he'd be dining at the top table with all the big players," an insider spilled.

"In London, he only needed to click his fingers and people would line up to invite him to their upscale bashes," dished the source. "But that's just not happened for him and Meghan — and that's a real kick in the teeth."

mega

"It's hitting home hard that the old-school types aren't willing to let them into their circles," the tipster added.

Meanwhile, reports have since emerged that his father, King Charles III , is finally ready to address their family drama after staying mum.

Insiders said the monarch is considering breaking his silence on Spare in an interview ahead of his coronation to be held in May.