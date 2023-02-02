Read full article on original website
Winning $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in McCordsville
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind.–Although no one has won the big jackpot in the Powerball drawing, the Hoosier Lottery says someone did buy a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket Saturday night. It was purchased at a Meijer Store #296 located at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville. That entry matched four out of the...
NWS Indianapolis: What to Expect This Week
CENTRAL INDIANA — This week will feature milder weather with quite a bit of rain, before heading into a colder weekend. Senior Meteorologist Michael Koch with the National Weather Service Indianapolis says Wednesday and Thursday are likely going to provide the majority of this week’s rain. He says temps will be warmer, with possible isolated thunderstorms giving the Indianapolis area close to an inch of rain.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Murder, Rape Suspect in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in Indianapolis who was wanted in connection to two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kristopher Davis via Twitter. The USMS says Davis, 26, was arrested on Jan. 31 by its...
Maclin Family Files Tort Claim Over Police Shooting, Wants Officers Fired & Possibly Charged
INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man shot by Indianapolis police on New Year’s Eve have filed a tort claim against the city and the officers involved. “Well, it’s been five weeks since this police-action shooting, and what have we heard from IMPD? Crickets,” said attorney Steven Wagner Monday during a press conference. He represents the family of Anthony Maclin, 24, who he says was in his own car asleep in his grandma’s driveway. Wagner says Maclin’s grandma lives in a tough neighborhood, and Anthony had his licensed gun in the front seat with him.
Marion Police Shooting Happens After Report of Shots Fired
MARION, Ind. (WISH) — An officer fired a gun early Sunday morning in Marion after a report of shots fired led to a foot pursuit, police say. The Marion Police Department says it responded at an undisclosed time to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of South Florence Street. During the investigation, police say they were led on a foot pursuit.
One Person is Dead After Stabbing on Indy’s East Side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead after a stabbing on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday morning. Indy Metro Police officers responded to the 11300 block of Whistler Drive just before 10:30 a.m. That’s in a residential area near East 21st Street and North Cumberland Road. IMPD says...
