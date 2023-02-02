INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a man shot by Indianapolis police on New Year’s Eve have filed a tort claim against the city and the officers involved. “Well, it’s been five weeks since this police-action shooting, and what have we heard from IMPD? Crickets,” said attorney Steven Wagner Monday during a press conference. He represents the family of Anthony Maclin, 24, who he says was in his own car asleep in his grandma’s driveway. Wagner says Maclin’s grandma lives in a tough neighborhood, and Anthony had his licensed gun in the front seat with him.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO