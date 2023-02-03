Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Committee approves homeless hotel for families at Comfort InnDavid Heitz
Arapahoe Sheriff arrests suspect in October catalytic converter theftsHeather WillardArapahoe County, CO
Castle Rock to consider more parking spaces for future developmentsMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver rail yard opens for winter season
DENVER — The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2023 season. Operated by Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, the urban terrain area is located at Ruby Hill Park. Each winter, the terrain park opens with various features for skiers and snowboarders to ride...
City leaders address downtown public health and safety
DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) and city leaders said they're still working hard to address crime around 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. On Wednesday, DDP held the first of a three-part speaker series on public health and safety in the downtown area. They launched a new plan to address these issues 90 days ago.
Xcel's betting on gas with your money
DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
Comparing this year's snow to the last time Colorado was drought-free
DENVER — The spring runoff in 2019 was big. Water even spilled over the top of Strontia Springs Dam in Littleton. That was the last time that happened, and it was also the last time that drought levels in Colorado hit zero. Even though that drought-free stretch only lasted...
1 killed in early morning shooting in Denver
DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near East 11th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. DPD first tweeted about the shooting around 4:19 a.m. One person was initially transported to the hospital, DPD tweeted. In an update, just before 6:30...
Closed Colorado museum on the market for $1.5 million
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A closed museum near Evergreen is on the market for $1.5 million. First established in 1920 by the Humphrey family, the former Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum sits on 30 acres in the foothills west of Denver. The property includes a Victorian log cabin built in...
Gas up 86¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 86 cents over the last month. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.92 in Colorado, as of Monday, Feb. 6, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado. Gas in Colorado is now...
Colorado weather: Snow squalls possible on Wednesday night
COLORADO, USA — A quick round of snow could disrupt travel across parts of Colorado tonight, especially in the mountains. While snowfall totals from this next system won't be particularly impressive for most, the snow will fall in the form of quick bursts known as snow squalls, which could disrupt travel.
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
Repeat offenders are a major factor in Colorado's car theft epidemic, data shows
DENVER — Colorado’s record-breaking surge in car theft is being driven, at least in part, by repeat offenders who steal one vehicle after another, a 9Wants to Know analysis of state court data found. That’s no surprise to Lakewood police Cmdr. Mike Greenwell, head of the Metropolitan Auto...
Police ask for help finding missing woman
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help locating a 30-year-old woman who has not been seen since the early morning hours of Feb. 3. According to a bulletin put out by DPD, Miranda Conner was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of E. 44th Avenue and Argonne Street. That is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver.
Black cycling club encourages others to break stereotypes
DENVER — At age 4 or 5, Alton Dillard got his first pedal tractor from a Schwinn bike shop on Colfax Avenue. From that point on, he was hooked. It wasn’t a rosy ride though. As a kid, he distinctly recalls riding his bike through City Park and being stopped by Denver police officers.
Man shot while pursuing hit-and-run driver, police say
AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after following a suspect in a hit-and-run crash. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a tweet Wednesday night that they were investigating a shooting stemming from a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of South Potomac Street.
Man dies after hit-and-run crash
AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Aurora last month. The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28 on South Chambers Road just south of East Tennessee Avenue. A Toyota Camry was southbound on Chambers Road, and a Toyota Corolla was trying to turn left out of a business's driveway and go northbound on Chambers Road. The Corolla driver did not yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into the Camry, police said.
Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits
COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list
COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
12-year-old in stolen car killed in shootout with owner, police say
DENVER — A 12-year-old boy in a stolen car died in a shootout with the owner in west Denver on Sunday, police said. The car's owner reported it stolen in the 8300-block of E. Northfield Blvd., and tracked it with an app to the intersection of West 12th Avenue and North Decatur Street, police said.
6 p.m. Denver sunsets are right around the corner
DENVER — Our days are starting to get noticeably longer, especially over the last few weeks. Friday will mark Denver's first 5:30 p.m. or later sunset of the year, and we're only about a month away from our first 6 p.m. or later sunset of 2023. Denver is gaining...
Couple indicted on 50 counts for tree-trimming scam
COLORADO, USA — A couple accused of swindling older adults in multiple metro area counties through a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on 51 counts. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment of Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler on Wednesday. They're...
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle
LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
