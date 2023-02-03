ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver rail yard opens for winter season

DENVER — The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is officially open for the 2023 season. Operated by Denver Parks and Recreation and Winter Park Resort, the urban terrain area is located at Ruby Hill Park. Each winter, the terrain park opens with various features for skiers and snowboarders to ride...
DENVER, CO
City leaders address downtown public health and safety

DENVER — The Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) and city leaders said they're still working hard to address crime around 16th Street Mall in downtown Denver. On Wednesday, DDP held the first of a three-part speaker series on public health and safety in the downtown area. They launched a new plan to address these issues 90 days ago.
DENVER, CO
Xcel's betting on gas with your money

DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
DENVER, CO
1 killed in early morning shooting in Denver

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department (DPD) are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near East 11th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. DPD first tweeted about the shooting around 4:19 a.m. One person was initially transported to the hospital, DPD tweeted. In an update, just before 6:30...
DENVER, CO
Closed Colorado museum on the market for $1.5 million

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A closed museum near Evergreen is on the market for $1.5 million. First established in 1920 by the Humphrey family, the former Humphrey Memorial Park and Museum sits on 30 acres in the foothills west of Denver. The property includes a Victorian log cabin built in...
EVERGREEN, CO
Colorado weather: Snow squalls possible on Wednesday night

COLORADO, USA — A quick round of snow could disrupt travel across parts of Colorado tonight, especially in the mountains. While snowfall totals from this next system won't be particularly impressive for most, the snow will fall in the form of quick bursts known as snow squalls, which could disrupt travel.
COLORADO STATE
Photos released after shots fired outside Colorado Mills

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is asking for help finding the people involved in a shootout outside the Colorado Mills mall. LPD said witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area outside Dick's Sporting Goods at around 7:47 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said there appear to...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Police ask for help finding missing woman

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for help locating a 30-year-old woman who has not been seen since the early morning hours of Feb. 3. According to a bulletin put out by DPD, Miranda Conner was last seen around 1 a.m. Friday in the area of E. 44th Avenue and Argonne Street. That is in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood of Denver.
DENVER, CO
Black cycling club encourages others to break stereotypes

DENVER — At age 4 or 5, Alton Dillard got his first pedal tractor from a Schwinn bike shop on Colfax Avenue. From that point on, he was hooked. It wasn’t a rosy ride though. As a kid, he distinctly recalls riding his bike through City Park and being stopped by Denver police officers.
DENVER, CO
Man shot while pursuing hit-and-run driver, police say

AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after following a suspect in a hit-and-run crash. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a tweet Wednesday night that they were investigating a shooting stemming from a hit-and-run crash in the 600 block of South Potomac Street.
AURORA, CO
Man dies after hit-and-run crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Aurora last month. The Aurora Police Department said the crash happened around 12:45 p.m. Jan. 28 on South Chambers Road just south of East Tennessee Avenue. A Toyota Camry was southbound on Chambers Road, and a Toyota Corolla was trying to turn left out of a business's driveway and go northbound on Chambers Road. The Corolla driver did not yield to oncoming traffic and crashed into the Camry, police said.
AURORA, CO
Bill in Colorado legislature targets pet rent, deposits

COLORADO, USA — Finding an apartment in Denver is no walk in the park, especially not for pairs like Jake Bell and his 9-year-old boxer-pointer mix, Zeus. Zeus' legs don't work so well on hardwood these days, so Bell has to find a home with carpeting -- and he has to find a landlord who will accept pets in the first place. When he did, his new landlord demanded a pet deposit.
COLORADO STATE
5 Colorado hotels in top 100 of best-in-the-US list

COLORADO, USA — U.S. News & World Report said five Colorado hotels are among the best 100 lodging facilities in the United States. In its 13th annual Best Hotels rankings, the report analyzed more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers across the country. Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny...
COLORADO STATE
6 p.m. Denver sunsets are right around the corner

DENVER — Our days are starting to get noticeably longer, especially over the last few weeks. Friday will mark Denver's first 5:30 p.m. or later sunset of the year, and we're only about a month away from our first 6 p.m. or later sunset of 2023. Denver is gaining...
DENVER, CO
Couple indicted on 50 counts for tree-trimming scam

COLORADO, USA — A couple accused of swindling older adults in multiple metro area counties through a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on 51 counts. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment of Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler on Wednesday. They're...
COLORADO STATE
Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle

LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
LITTLETON, CO
