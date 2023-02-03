ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

penny lynn
6d ago

5 years is it? And in a couple of years he will be back on the streets to do it all again. What a failure our judicial system is!

Scott Wiley
5d ago

that's really sending a horrible message to the community 5 years that's basically a slap on the wrist or something like that. the guy would have took somebody's money he probably would have got 10 or 12 years or better.

9NEWS

Couple indicted on 50 counts for tree-trimming scam

COLORADO, USA — A couple accused of swindling older adults in multiple metro area counties through a tree-trimming scam has been indicted by a statewide grand jury on 51 counts. Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment of Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler on Wednesday. They're...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Couple indicted, accused of cheating older Coloradans in tree-trimming scam

Two people have been indicted for allegedly operating a criminal tree-trimming scam that targeted older Coloradans in Adams, Arapahoe, Denver, El Paso, Jefferson, and Otero counties from at least February 2020 until October 2022. The couple, Joseph Camillo Tyler and Amelia Marie Tyler, face 51 counts. The Tylers are accused of using deceptive tactics to commit or conspire to commit financial fraud on vulnerable older Coloradans, including many who were over 80 years old. According to the grand jury indictment, the husband-wife team would show up at a residence to solicit tree-trimming or home repair services. Sometimes the homeowner paid in cash...
DENVER, CO
Jade Talks Crime

Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed law

A representative of a group that supports expectant inmates said legislation allowing them to spend more time with their newborns will shortly be filed in Colorado. The measure will enable a court to postpone sentencing for convicts who are pregnant or recently gave birth, according to Lauren Smith, director of policy and advocacy for Soul to Soul Sisters. For up to a year following the birth of their child, new moms may be released from jail on conditional release.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

Man arrested on drug charges following overdose at Nunn gas station

A man was arrested on drug charges after police said he overdosed at a local gas station. Brian Ledezma, 31, was found overdosing at the Soaring V Fuels gas station in Nunn last Wednesday morning and transported him to the hospital. The Weld County Drug Task Force then stepped in, and deputies said a search of Ledezma’s vehicle turned up 12,000 ounterfeit prescription pills suspected of containing fentanyl, 8 lbs. of meth, cocaine, and two guns. Police said Ledezma is also linked to a drive-by shooting in Greeley that happened in January on the 9000 block of 19th Street Road. He faces attempted murder, and drug counts.
NUNN, CO
9NEWS

Great-aunt accused of murdering 8-year-old pleads not guilty

DENVER — The great-aunt of 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson pleaded not guilty Monday in Denver District Court on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse causing death in connection with the boy's death. Susan Baffour is now set for a three-day jury trial expected to begin July 5. On the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

12-year-old car theft suspect shot dead in Denver

A 12-year-old car theft suspect died of a gunshot wound after being confronted by the car's owner, according to the Denver Police Department. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner reported Tuesday that Elias Armstrong, 12, died of a gunshot wound Sunday. Police received a report of an auto theft in the 8300 block of E. Northfield Boulevard, according to police. ...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

15-year-olds accused of murder in carjacking

Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Three 15-year-old boys have been arrested in what police say was the random killing of 18-year-old Nasier Graham. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Snow for some on Wednesday. Denver’s...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Police Use Narcan to Save Man From Fentanyl Overdose

A Colorado man is alive today, thanks to the efforts of the Boulder Police Department (BPD). According to a series of tweets from BPD, the incident occurred on Wednesday (Feb. 1) morning near the 9th St. Bridge. A woman had called the police department to report that a man living in a tent was in "dire condition and not breathing."
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Stolen catalytic converters found in Denver scrapyard

Catalytic converters, theft targets due to their valuable metals, are rarely found after being stolen from vehicles. In January, investigators found three of them, stolen in October, in a local scrap yard. On Oct. 7, three catalytic converters were stolen from Toyota Tacoma trucks at Eco Shield Pest Solutions, located...
DENVER, CO

