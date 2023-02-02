Bubba Wallace knows a thing or two about facing discrimination in the NASCAR world. When another driver faced similar attacks, he jumped in. Wallace defended fellow NASCAR driver Ryan Vargas after he was virtually attacked for his facial features. Beyond The Flag reported that after the 22-year-old Hispanic driver announced he will compete in the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, he was greeted with online critics making fun of his appearance.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO